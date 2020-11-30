On June 26, 2017 he won the man of the match award in a COSAFA match played in South Africa against Mozambique. He scored twice as the [[Warriors]] beat Mozambique 4-0.<ref name=Soccer"> [http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2017/06/26/ovidy-karuru-inspires-warriors-victory-mozambique/ Ovidy Karuru inspires Warriors to victory over Mozambique], ''Soccer24'', published: June 26, 2017, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref>

Ovidy Obvious Karuru is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for South African Premier League club Black Leopards.

Background

He was born on January 23, 1989 in Masvingo.[1]

Career

Club Career

He played for Masvingo United Football Club before moving to French third division side US Boulogne in August 2012. He then moved to Belgium First Division B club Oud-Heverlee Leuven in July 2014. [1]Karuru was signed by South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the 2014/15 campaign under then coach Stuart Baxter from Belgium. His contract was terminated by Kaizer Chiefs a year before its expiry date. He had failed to break into the starting line-up although he made a few substitute appearances while having to play in the MultiChoice Diski to stay fit.

When he tried to make a move during the mid-season transfer window, there were problems with South African clubs not willing to take him on board given his Kaizer Chiefs salary. Ovidy then turned down a move to Botswana where Kaizer Chiefs had received an offer. However, Kaizer Chiefs and Ovidy reached an agreement that they would end their marriage in June if he failed to secure a regular place in the team.[2]

He was signed by South African First Division League side AmaZulu in February 2017.[3]

National Team Career

On June 26, 2017 he won the man of the match award in a COSAFA match played in South Africa against Mozambique. He scored twice as the Warriors beat Mozambique 4-0.[4]











