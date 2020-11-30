Difference between revisions of "Ovidy Karuru"
Latest revision as of 18:58, 30 November 2020
|Ovidy Karuru
|Born
|Ovidy Obvious Karuru
January 23, 1989
Masvingo
|Occupation
|Employer
|Black Leopards Football Club
|Known for
|Being a footballer.
Ovidy Obvious Karuru is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for South African Premier League club Black Leopards.
Background
He was born on January 23, 1989 in Masvingo.[1]
Career
Club Career
He played for Masvingo United Football Club before moving to French third division side US Boulogne in August 2012. He then moved to Belgium First Division B club Oud-Heverlee Leuven in July 2014. [1]Karuru was signed by South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the 2014/15 campaign under then coach Stuart Baxter from Belgium. His contract was terminated by Kaizer Chiefs a year before its expiry date. He had failed to break into the starting line-up although he made a few substitute appearances while having to play in the MultiChoice Diski to stay fit.
When he tried to make a move during the mid-season transfer window, there were problems with South African clubs not willing to take him on board given his Kaizer Chiefs salary. Ovidy then turned down a move to Botswana where Kaizer Chiefs had received an offer. However, Kaizer Chiefs and Ovidy reached an agreement that they would end their marriage in June if he failed to secure a regular place in the team.[2]
He was signed by South African First Division League side AmaZulu in February 2017.[3]
National Team Career
On June 26, 2017 he won the man of the match award in a COSAFA match played in South Africa against Mozambique. He scored twice as the Warriors beat Mozambique 4-0.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Ovidy Karuru, Transfer Market, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 26, 2017
- ↑ Ovidy not interested, HMetro", published: July 5, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017
- ↑ AmaZulu complete signing of ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Ovidy Karuru after successful trials, KickOff.com, published: Ferbruary 3, 2017, retrieved: June 26, 2017
- ↑ Ovidy Karuru inspires Warriors to victory over Mozambique, Soccer24, published: June 26, 2017, retrieved: June 26, 2017