Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Chikomba RDC with 1104 votes, beating Joseph Muchineripi Matigonda of MDC Alliance with 421 votes, Namrot Gwede of PRC with 92 votes, and Salomy Muzadzi of ZIPP with 30 votes, [1]

Events

