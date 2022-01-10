Ncube was on one of the break-ins, left with his wife sleeping in their residence’s yard on the couple’s bed. Zhuwao and Moyo said the tactics used on Ncube were done on some ministers at the height of factional wars pitting warring Zanu PF factions, G40 and Lacoste.<ref name="NZ">Robert Tapfumaneyi, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/security-minister-ncube-left-exposed-by-state-agents-claims-moyo-zhuwao/ Security Minister Ncube Left Exposed By State Agents – Claims Moyo, Zhuwao], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: September 25, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2022 </ref>

In September 2020, [[Jonathan Moyo]] and [[Patrick Zhuwao]] made claims against Owen Ncube alleging Special Forces (SAS) had on two occasions broken into his home.

<blockquote>His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E D Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government.</blockquote>

Elected Member of the National Assembly representing Gokwe Kana in 2013.<ref name="Parliament"> [http://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-owen-ncube Hon Ncube Owen], '', Published: , Retrieved: 6 December 2017'' </ref> On 10 January 2022, [[Misheck Sibanda]] announced that Emmerson Mnangagwa had removed Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government. The statement by Sibanda read:

In January 2019, Ncube issued an order to internet providers in Zimbabwe to shut down the internet following protests that had turned violent on 14 January 2019.

In January 2019, Ncube issued an order to internet providers in Zimbabwe to shut down the internet following protests that had turned violent on 14 January 2019.

'''Owen Mudha Ncube''' is a Zimbabwan politician and former Minister of State in the president's office for National Security. He is also a businessman, farmer <ref name="Parliament"/>and a member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party. He is the former Minister of State for Midlands Province .<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/ncube-vows-to-hit-ground-running/ Ncube vows to hit ground running ], '', Published:5 December 2017 , Retrieved: 6 December 2017''</ref> He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Gokwe]]-Kana Constituency.

'''Owen Mudha Ncube''' is a Zimbabwan politician and current Minister of State in the president's office for National Security. He is also a businessman, farmer <ref name="Parliament"/>and a member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party. He is the former Minister of State for Midlands Province .<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/ncube-vows-to-hit-ground-running/ Ncube vows to hit ground running ], '', Published:5 December 2017 , Retrieved: 6 December 2017''</ref> He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Gokwe]]-Kana Constituency.

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Owen Mudha Ncube is a Zimbabwan politician and former Minister of State in the president's office for National Security. He is also a businessman, farmer [1]and a member of the Zanu-PF party. He is the former Minister of State for Midlands Province .[2] He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Gokwe-Kana Constituency.

In January 2019, Ncube issued an order to internet providers in Zimbabwe to shut down the internet following protests that had turned violent on 14 January 2019.

Background

Owen Ncube was born on 17 April 1968 in Kwekwe.

Family

His sister Letwin Ncube died in December 2021. Owen Ncube has a nephew named Energy Ncube who is the son of his late sister Letwin.[3]

Education

Diploma in English and Diploma in Public Relations.

Political Career

Ncube joined Zanu-PF in 1981 and eventually became a Member of the Provincial Leadership. Elected Member of the National Assembly representing Gokwe Kana in 2013.[1] On 10 January 2022, Misheck Sibanda announced that Emmerson Mnangagwa had removed Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government. The statement by Sibanda read:

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E D Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government.

Alleged Break-in by Special Forces

In September 2020, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao made claims against Owen Ncube alleging Special Forces (SAS) had on two occasions broken into his home.

Ncube was on one of the break-ins, left with his wife sleeping in their residence’s yard on the couple’s bed. Zhuwao and Moyo said the tactics used on Ncube were done on some ministers at the height of factional wars pitting warring Zanu PF factions, G40 and Lacoste.[4]

Involvement in Zanu-PF Factionalism

Suspension

In March 2016, Ncube was reported to have been passed a vote of no confidence in Midlands Province. It was reported that the suspension of Ncube and other members was on allegations of gross misconduct, running parallel structures, divisive conduct and promoting factionalism. [5] However these allegations were reportedly dismissed by the Provincial Deputy Chairman ,Daniel McKenzie Ncube.

Violence

July 2014

In July 2014 it was reported that Ncube was involved in a fistfight with Masango Matambanadzo from (Kwekwe Central) at Amaveni Shopping Centre. The fight came over allegations of instructing youths to perform acts of arson and campaigning of the two. The matter was alleged to have been reported to the police. [6]

December 2015

Ncube was reported to have been involved in a near fist fight with Tapiwanashe Matangaidze. Matangaidze is the former Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. Matangaidze was reported to have gone to confront Ncube after he was booed and jeered while reading provincial resolutions ahead of a 2015 Zanu-PF Annual People’s Conference. The youths allegedly accused Matangaidze of fanning factionalism and creating tensions between Emmerson Mnangagwa and the then First Lady Grace Mugabe. Infuriated by the incessant booing, jeering and interjections, Matangaidze was forced to abandon reading the resolutions and went for Ncube .[7]

Accident

In April 2018, Ncube was reported to have been involved in an accident. He hit a cow when he was driving from his Gokwe-Kana constituency on his way to submit his Curriculum Vitae for the Zanu-PF party primary elections when the accident occurred. He was however unhurt as the accident was minor. Minister of State for Midlands Involved In Car Accident

Sanctions List

The United States imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information of his involvement in “gross violations of human rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.[8]

On 2 February 2021 the UK government imposed sanction on Owen Ncube for what has been termed gross human rights violations, The Telegraph can reveal. The Harare regime’s state security minister, intelligence director, police chief and leader of the Presidential Guard have been sanctioned for their alleged role in the deaths of 23 Zimbabwean protesters killed for expressing the right to free speech and demonstration.

A travel ban and asset freeze has been levied on the four men, meaning they can no longer travel freely to the UK nor channel money through Britain’s banks or economy. They are held responsible by the UK Government for the worst human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in November 2017.

His regime has overseen a state-sponsored crackdown against protests, including in January 2019 which resulted in the deaths of 17 Zimbabweans, as well as post-election violence in August 2018 in which six protesters lost their lives. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said: “These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans.”

Stressing that the sanctions are targeted at senior individuals in the Government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans, he added: “We will continue to press for the necessary political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabweans.”

The four men sanctioned are Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe’s minister for state security; Isaac Moyo, director general of the Central Intelligence Organisation; Godwin Matanga, commissioner general of the Zimbabwe Republic Police; and Anselem Sanyatwe, commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Reaction Force.

They are the first individuals from the nation to be designated under the UK’s new autonomous Zimbabwe sanctions regime following Britain’s departure from the EU.[9]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Owen Mudha Ncube was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Owen Mudha Ncube is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$38,000.00. [10]