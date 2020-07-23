Difference between revisions of "Owen Ncube"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Owen Mudha Ncube''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$38,000.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Owen Mudha Ncube''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

The United States imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information of his involvement in “gross violations of human rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.<ref name="SABCNEWS"> [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/tag/owen-ncube/], ''SABC News, Published: 26 October, 2019, Accessed: 16 May, 2020''</ref>

The United States imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information of his involvement in “gross violations of human rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.<ref name="SABCNEWS"> [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/tag/owen-ncube/], ''SABC News, Published: 26 October, 2019, Accessed: 16 May, 2020''</ref>

Owen Mudha Ncube is a Zimbabwan politician and current Minister of State in the president's office for National Security. He is also a businessman, farmer [1]and a member of the Zanu-PF party. He is the former Minister of State for Midlands Province .[2] He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Gokwe-Kana Constituency.

In January 2019, Ncube issued an order to internet providers in Zimbabwe to shut down the internet following protests that had turned violent on 14 January 2019.

Background

Owen Ncube was born on 17 April 1968 in Kwekwe.

Education

Diploma in English and Diploma in Public Relations.

Political Carrer

Ncube joined Zanu-PF in 1981 and eventually became a Member of the Provincial Leadership. Elected Member of the National Assembly representing Gokwe Kana in 2013.[1]

Involvement in Zanu-PF Factionalism

Suspension

In March 2016, Ncube was reported to have been passed a vote of no confidence in Midlands Province. It was reported that the suspension of Ncube and other members was on allegations of gross misconduct, running parallel structures, divisive conduct and promoting factionalism. [3] However these allegations were reportedly dismissed by the Provincial Deputy Chairman ,Daniel McKenzie Ncube.

Violence

July 2014

In July 2014 it was reported that Ncube was involved in a fistfight with Masango Matambanadzo from (Kwekwe Central) at Amaveni Shopping Centre. The fight came over allegations of instructing youths to perform acts of arson and campaigning of the two. The matter was alleged to have been reported to the police. [4]

December 2015

Ncube was reported to have been involved in a near fist fight with Tapiwanashe Matangaidze. Matangaidze is the former Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. Matangaidze was reported to have gone to confront Ncube after he was booed and jeered while reading provincial resolutions ahead of a 2015 Zanu-PF Annual People’s Conference. The youths allegedly accused Matangaidze of fanning factionalism and creating tensions between Emmerson Mnangagwa and the then First Lady Grace Mugabe. Infuriated by the incessant booing, jeering and interjections, Matangaidze was forced to abandon reading the resolutions and went for Ncube .[5]

Accident

In April 2018, Ncube was reported to have been involved in an accident. He hit a cow when he was driving from his Gokwe-Kana constituency on his way to submit his Curriculum Vitae for the Zanu-PF party primary elections when the accident occurred. He was however unhurt as the accident was minor. Minister of State for Midlands Involved In Car Accident

Sanctions List

The United States imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information of his involvement in “gross violations of human rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.[6]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Owen Mudha Ncube was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Owen Mudha Ncube is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$38,000.00. [7]