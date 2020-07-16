Difference between revisions of "P-Side"

P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.

Background

P-Side real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

He started his career at the age of 16.

He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals

