Difference between revisions of "P-Side"

He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals
 
==Videos==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZHwyAh6wtY|600||P-Side_Bank_Account|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw-tMgnpgkk|600||P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THv-Qw7qZjs|600||P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3|frame|}}
  
 
[[Category:MUSICIANS]]
 
P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.

Background

P-Side real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

He started his career at the age of 16.

He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals

Videos

P-Side_Bank_Account
P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3
P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3
