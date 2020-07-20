Difference between revisions of "P-Side"

From Pindula
m
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              =  P-Side
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              =
 +
| image_size        =  250px
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Preside Sympathy Ndlovu
 +
| birth_date        =      {{birth date and age|2001|03|31}}
 +
| birth_place        =  [[Bulawayo]]
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          = 
 +
| alma_mater        = 
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Rapper
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      = 
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          =
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            = 
 +
| children          = 
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere"''' is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.
 
'''P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere"''' is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.
  

Revision as of 14:42, 20 July 2020

P-Side
BornPreside Sympathy Ndlovu
(2001-03-31) March 31, 2001 (age 19)
Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Rapper

P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.

Background

P-Side real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

He started his career at the age of 16.

He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals

Videos

P-Side_Bank_Account
P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3
P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=P-Side&oldid=90357"