Difference between revisions of "P-Side"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
'''P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere"''' is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.
|
'''P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere"''' is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.
|
|
Revision as of 14:42, 20 July 2020
|P-Side
|Born
|Preside Sympathy Ndlovu
(2001-03-31) March 31, 2001 (age 19)
Bulawayo
|Occupation
P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.
Background
P-Side real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.
He started his career at the age of 16.
He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals
Videos
P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3
P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3