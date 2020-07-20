Difference between revisions of "P-Side"

From Pindula
m
 
Line 3: Line 3:
 
| name              =  P-Side
 
| name              =  P-Side
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
| image              =  
+
| image              = P-Side.jpg
 
| image_size        =  250px
 
| image_size        =  250px
 
| alt                =  
 
| alt                =  

Latest revision as of 14:50, 20 July 2020

P-Side
P-Side.jpg
BornPreside Sympathy Ndlovu
(2001-03-31) March 31, 2001 (age 19)
Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Rapper

P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.

Background

P-Side real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

He started his career at the age of 16.

He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals

Videos

P-Side_Bank_Account
P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3
P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=P-Side&oldid=90359"