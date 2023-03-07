Pindula

Difference between revisions of "PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe collect and recycle PET and are in Ardbennie, Harare]]. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 41 Dover...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 11:27, 7 March 2023

PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe collect and recycle PET and are in Ardbennie, Harare]].

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 41 Dover Road, Ardbennie, Harare
Phone: T. Musuka, 0772 102646, 0242 620787, 0242 666184.
Email: tmusuka@petreco.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

Collect PET

2020 - ±160 tons

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=PET_Recycling_Company_of_Zimbabwe&oldid=123445"