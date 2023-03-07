Difference between revisions of "PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe"
PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe collect and recycle PET and are in Ardbennie, Harare.

Contact Details

Address: 41 Dover...
PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe collect and recycle PET and are in Ardbennie, Harare]].
Contact Details
Address: 41 Dover Road, Ardbennie, Harare
Phone: T. Musuka, 0772 102646, 0242 620787, 0242 666184.
Email: tmusuka@petreco.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
Collect PET
2020 - ±160 tons