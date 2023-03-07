PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe collect and recycle PET and are in Ardbennie, Harare]].

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.



Address: 41 Dover Road, Ardbennie, Harare

Phone: T. Musuka, 0772 102646, 0242 620787, 0242 666184.

Email: tmusuka@petreco.co.zw;

Website:



Materials

Collect PET

2020 - ±160 tons