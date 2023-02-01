Difference between revisions of "POSB"

In ''' 2016 ''' , the bank was fined $500 000 by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media <ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/11/28/posb-fires-employees-leaking-bond-notes-images-bank-fined-500-000/ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.

In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media<ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/11/28/posb-fires-employees-leaking-bond-notes-images-bank-fined-500-000/ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.

'''Post Office Savings Bank''' (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of [[Zimbabwe]]. Founded in 1904, it was split up in 2001. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of Net-One, Tel-One, and Zimpost and a standalone bank still called POSB.<ref> [http://www.rbz.co.zw/posb.html POSB],'' retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>.

