Difference between revisions of "POSB"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
| hq_location_country = Zimbabwe
| hq_location_country = Zimbabwe
| area_served = <!-- or: | areas_served = -->
| area_served = <!-- or: | areas_served = -->
|−
| key_people = [[Admore Kandlela]] - CEO
|+
| key_people = [[Admore Kandlela]] - CEO
| products =
| products =
| owner = Government of Zimbabwe <!-- or: | owners = -->
| owner = Government of Zimbabwe <!-- or: | owners = -->
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
}}
}}
|−
'''Post Office Savings Bank''' (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of [[Zimbabwe]]. Founded in 1904,
|+
'''Post Office Savings Bank''' (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of [[Zimbabwe]]. Founded in 1904, was split up in 2001. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of Net-One, Tel-One, and Zimpostand a standalone bank still called POSB.<ref> [http://www.rbz.co.zw/posb.html POSB],'' retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>.
|−
In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media<ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/11/28/posb-fires-employees-leaking-bond-notes-images-bank-fined-500-000/ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.
|+
In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media <ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/11/28/posb-fires-employees-leaking-bond-notes-images-bank-fined-500-000/ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Banks]]
[[Category:Banks]]
[[Category:Banks]]
[[Category:Banks]]
Revision as of 07:01, 1 February 2023
|Industry
|Financial Services
|Fate
|active
|Founded
|1904
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Admore Kandlela - Former CEO, Garainashe Changunda - CEO 2023
|Owner
|Government of Zimbabwe
Number of employees
|453 (2018)
|Website
|http://www.posb.co.zw
Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of Zimbabwe. Founded in 1904, the Post Office was split up in 2001. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of Net-One, Tel-One, and Zimpost and a standalone bank still called POSB.[1].
In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media [2]. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.
References
- ↑ POSB, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018
- ↑ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018