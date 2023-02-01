Pindula

Difference between revisions of "POSB"

Page Discussion
Line 13: Line 13:
 
| hq_location_country = Zimbabwe
 
| hq_location_country = Zimbabwe
 
| area_served = <!-- or: | areas_served = -->
 
| area_served = <!-- or: | areas_served = -->
| key_people = [[Admore Kandlela]] - CEO
+
| key_people = [[Admore Kandlela]] - Former CEO, [[Garainashe Changunda]] - CEO 2023
 
| products =  
 
| products =  
 
| owner = Government of Zimbabwe <!-- or: | owners = -->
 
| owner = Government of Zimbabwe <!-- or: | owners = -->
Line 22: Line 22:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Post Office Savings Bank''' (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of [[Zimbabwe]]. Founded in 1904, it was split up in 2001. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of Net-One, Tel-One, and Zimpost and a standalone bank still called POSB.<ref> [http://www.rbz.co.zw/posb.html POSB],'' retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>.
+
'''Post Office Savings Bank''' (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of [[Zimbabwe]]. Founded in '''1904''', the Post Office was split up in '''2001'''. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of [[Net-One]], [[Tel-One]], and [[Zimpost]] and a standalone bank still called '''POSB'''.<ref> [http://www.rbz.co.zw/posb.html POSB],'' retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>.
  
In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media<ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/11/28/posb-fires-employees-leaking-bond-notes-images-bank-fined-500-000/ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.   
+
In '''2016''', the bank was fined $500 000 by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media <ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/11/28/posb-fires-employees-leaking-bond-notes-images-bank-fined-500-000/ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018''</ref>. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.   
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references />
 
<references />
  
 +
[[Category:Banks]]
 +
[[Category:Banks]]
 +
[[Category:Banks]]
 
[[Category:Banks]]
 
[[Category:Banks]]
  
 
[[Category:Banks]]
 
[[Category:Banks]]

Revision as of 07:01, 1 February 2023

Post Office Savings Bank (POSB)
IndustryFinancial Services
Fateactive
Founded1904
HeadquartersHarare, Zimbabwe
Key people
Admore Kandlela - Former CEO, Garainashe Changunda - CEO 2023
OwnerGovernment of Zimbabwe
Number of employees
453 (2018)
Websitehttp://www.posb.co.zw

Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of Zimbabwe. Founded in 1904, the Post Office was split up in 2001. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of Net-One, Tel-One, and Zimpost and a standalone bank still called POSB.[1].

In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media [2]. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.

References

  1. POSB, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018
  2. POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=POSB&oldid=122818"