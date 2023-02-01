Difference between revisions of "POSB"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 29:
|Line 29:
===2023 new CEP===
===2023 new CEP===
|−
On '''30 January 2023''', The
|+
On '''30 January 2023''', The POSBboard announced the appointment of Garainashe Changundaas substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced [[Admore Kandlela]], who left the bank at the end of '''October 2022'''. <ref name="POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/31/posb-board-appoints-new-substantive-ceo/ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO], Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>,
<ref name="POSB appoint new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>,
<ref name="POSB appoint new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>,
<ref name="POSB appoints new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], The Independent, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>
<ref name="POSB appoints new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], The Independent, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>
|−
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:29, 1 February 2023
|Industry
|Financial Services
|Fate
|active
|Founded
|1904
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Admore Kandlela - Former CEO, Garainashe Changunda - CEO 2023
|Owner
|Government of Zimbabwe
Number of employees
|453 (2018)
|Website
|http://www.posb.co.zw
Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of Zimbabwe. Founded in 1904, the Post Office was split up in 2001. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of Net-One, Tel-One, and Zimpost and a standalone bank still called POSB.[1].
Events
2016 Banknote photographs
In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media [2]. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.
2023 new CEP
On 30 January 2023, The POSB board announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced Admore Kandlela, who left the bank at the end of October 2022. [3], [4], [5]
References
- ↑ POSB, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018
- ↑ POSB fires employees for leaking bond notes images. Bank fined $500 000 ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 28 Nov 2016, retrieved: 10 Jul 2018
- ↑ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO, Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023
- ↑ POSB appoints new CEO, Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023
- ↑ POSB appoints new CEO, The Independent, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023