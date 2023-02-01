Difference between revisions of "POSB"

On '''30 January 2023''', The ''' POSB ''' board announced the appointment of [[ Garainashe Changunda ]] as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced [[Admore Kandlela]], who left the bank at the end of '''October 2022'''. <ref name="POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/31/posb-board-appoints-new-substantive-ceo/ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO], Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>,

On '''30 January 2023''', The [[ POSB ]] board announced the appointment of ''' Garainashe Changunda ''' as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced [[Admore Kandlela]], who left the bank at the end of '''October 2022'''. <ref name="POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/31/posb-board-appoints-new-substantive-ceo/ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO], Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>,

Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) is a savings bank owned wholly by the government of Zimbabwe. Founded in 1904, the Post Office was split up in 2001. This was a move to commercialize the bank and resulted in the creation of Net-One, Tel-One, and Zimpost and a standalone bank still called POSB.[1].

Events

2016 Banknote photographs

In 2016, the bank was fined $500 000 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after some of its employees reportedly took pictures of bond notes in the bank's vault and posted them on social media [2]. The Reserve Bank was about to release the bond notes into circulation and possibly was safeguarding against counterfeiting.

2023 new CEP

On 30 January 2023, The POSB board announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced Admore Kandlela, who left the bank at the end of October 2022. [3], [4], [5]