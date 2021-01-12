Difference between revisions of "PSMI"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:30, 12 January 2021

PSMI

Events

2018 - Awarded Company of the Year, by Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZiBA). [1]
2019 - Best Marketed Organisation of the Year, 2018. Megafest National Awards. [2]

  1. [Congrats to PSMAS chief executive], Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National Business Awards Special Feature, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021
  2. [PSMI bags prestigious award], Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National Business Awards Special Feature, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021
