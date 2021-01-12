Difference between revisions of "PSMI"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''PSMI''' ==Events== '''2018''' - Awarded Company of the Year, by Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZiBA). <ref name="Congrats to PSMAS chief executive"> [Congrats to PSMAS chi...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Events)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Events==
==Events==
|−
'''2018''' - Awarded Company of the Year, by [[Zimbabwe Business Awards]] (ZiBA). <ref name="Congrats to PSMAS chief executive"> [Congrats to PSMAS chief executive], ''Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National Business Awards Special Feature'', Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021''</ref>
|+
'''2018''' - Awarded Company of the Year, by [[Zimbabwe Business Awards]] (ZiBA). <ref name="Congrats to PSMAS chief executive"> [Congrats to PSMAS chief executive
|+
], ''Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National Business Awards Special Feature'', Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021''</ref>
[[Category:Medical Aid Societies]]
[[Category:Medical Aid Societies]]
Latest revision as of 12:30, 12 January 2021
PSMI
Events
2018 - Awarded Company of the Year, by Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZiBA). [1]
2019 - Best Marketed Organisation of the Year, 2018. Megafest National Awards. [2]
- ↑ [Congrats to PSMAS chief executive], Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National Business Awards Special Feature, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021
- ↑ [PSMI bags prestigious award], Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National Business Awards Special Feature, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021