Difference between revisions of "PSMI Parkview Renal Hospital"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "PSMI Parkview Renal Hospital Place ==Location and contact details== Parkview Hospital <br/> 50 Baines Ave, Harare <br/> '''Tel'''; +263 779 594 384, +263 4 707620, 701490, 7...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
PSMI Parkview Renal Hospital
|+
PSMI Parkview Renal Hospital
|−
==Location and contact details==
==Location and contact details==
Parkview Hospital <br/>
Parkview Hospital <br/>
|Line 8:
|Line 7:
'''Email'''; customercare@psmi.co.zw <br/>
'''Email'''; customercare@psmi.co.zw <br/>
'''Websites''';
'''Websites''';
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Hospitals]]
[[Category:Hospitals]]
Latest revision as of 12:08, 12 January 2021
PSMI Parkview Renal Hospital
Location and contact details
Parkview Hospital
50 Baines Ave, Harare
Tel; +263 779 594 384, +263 4 707620, 701490, 702423
Email; customercare@psmi.co.zw
Websites;
Events
2019 - Best Marketed Organisation of the Year, 2018. Megafest National Awards. [1]
- ↑ [PSMI bags prestigious award], Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National business Awards Special Feature, Published: 4 April 2019