Pindula

Difference between revisions of "PTK"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
 
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''PTK''' (Platinum the Killer) is a [[Zimdancehall]] artist/producer who works at [[Bodyslam Records]]. He is responsible for producing some of Zimdancehall's finest riddims such as the ''Final Battle'' riddim which artist like [[Soul Jah Love]] used for his hit song ''Ndini Uya Uya'' and ''Body Slam'' riddim which had songs by [[Shinsoman]] that were nominated for the 2014 edition of the [[Zimdancehall Awards 2014 Winners|Zimdancehall Awards]].
+
'''PTK''' (Platinum the Killer) is a [[Zimdancehall]] artist/producer who worked at [[Bodyslam Records]]. He is responsible for producing some of Zimdancehall's finest riddims such as the ''Final Battle'' riddim which artist like [[Soul Jah Love]] used for his hit song ''Ndini Uya Uya'' and ''Body Slam'' riddim which had songs by [[Shinsoman]] that were nominated for the 2014 edition of the [[Zimdancehall Awards 2014 Winners|Zimdancehall Awards]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Latest revision as of 14:45, 18 May 2021

PTK
PTK, Body Slam Records, Producer
BornMichael Murumbi
(1992-05-11) May 11, 1992 (age 29)
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Producer/Singer/Songwriter
Years active2008-present
EmployerBodyslam Records

PTK (Platinum the Killer) is a Zimdancehall artist/producer who worked at Bodyslam Records. He is responsible for producing some of Zimdancehall's finest riddims such as the Final Battle riddim which artist like Soul Jah Love used for his hit song Ndini Uya Uya and Body Slam riddim which had songs by Shinsoman that were nominated for the 2014 edition of the Zimdancehall Awards.

Background

PTK real name Michael Murumbi was born on 11 May 1992.[1]

Career

After finishing his ordinary level education in 2008, PTK was roped in by Beat Bakery Studio boss Ngoni Zindoga. According to PTK it is Zindoga who taught him everything that he knows today.[2] PTK began his dancehall production career in Mbare at Gunhill Records alongside other popular producers such as Levels before moving to Highfield based Bodyslam Records.[2][3]

Similar Profiles You Might Want to See

Discography

PTK has produced various riddims and his time in the booth has produced a number of singles.

Riddims

  • Final Battle
  • Body Slam
  • Chill Slam
  • Genesis
  • V12
  • Mazirudo
  • Ghetto Party
  • MaSecrets
  • Feeling Love
  • No Mercy

Songs

  • Level Rachinja

Awards Won

Picture Gallery

  • PTK in Studio.jpg
  • PTK (1).jpg
  • Michael-Ptk-Ghostrider-Murumbi-and-Levels-Chillsport.jpg

Video Gallery

Body Slam Riddim Medley
Level Rachinja







References

  1. About Michael Ptk Ghostrider Murumbi, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 2, 2015
  2. 2.0 2.1 Reckson Mandizvidza, Dancehall producer cries foul, Herald, Published: June 26, 2014, Retrieved: September 2, 2015
  3. Lovemore Meya, Young producer grooms upcoming stars, Herald, Published: April 9, 2014, Retrieved September 2, 2015
  4. Winstone Antonio, Zimdancehall awards 2014 nominees out, NewsDay, Published: December 29, 2014, Retrieved: September 2, 2015
  5. 2015 Zimdancehall Awards Winners List, Nerd Creed, Published: March 9, 2015, Retrieved: September 2, 2015
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=PTK&oldid=104410"