'''PTK''' (Platinum the Killer) is a [[Zimdancehall]] artist/producer who works at [[Bodyslam Records]]. He is responsible for producing some of Zimdancehall's finest riddims such as the ''Final Battle'' riddim which artist like [[Soul Jah Love]] used for his hit song ''Ndini Uya Uya'' and ''Body Slam'' riddim which had songs by [[Shinsoman]] that were nominated for the 2014 edition of the [[Zimdancehall Awards 2014 Winners|Zimdancehall Awards]].

Background

PTK real name Michael Murumbi was born on 11 May 1992.[1]

Career

After finishing his ordinary level education in 2008, PTK was roped in by Beat Bakery Studio boss Ngoni Zindoga. According to PTK it is Zindoga who taught him everything that he knows today.[2] PTK began his dancehall production career in Mbare at Gunhill Records alongside other popular producers such as Levels before moving to Highfield based Bodyslam Records.[2][3]

Discography

PTK has produced various riddims and his time in the booth has produced a number of singles.

Riddims

Final Battle

Body Slam

Chill Slam

Genesis

V12

Mazirudo

Ghetto Party

MaSecrets

Feeling Love

No Mercy

Double Trouble with Equation

Songs

Level Rachinja

Anotigamha with Tipsy and Quality

Awards Won

Nominated for Zimdancehall Awards 2014[4]

Winner-Riddim of the year Zimdancehall Awards 2014 for Body Slam riddim.[5]

Body Slam Riddim Medley

Level Rachinja























