Difference between revisions of "Pacific Cigarette"

The company is mentioned on p28 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 4 ''The Cigarette Cartels''.

Pacific Cigarette Company is a cigarette manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 2002 by Adam Molai and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.

Background

Pacific Cigarette Company is a leading cigarette manufacturing company. Having started operating in 2002 as a threshing company, we are the proud manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands. It was founded by Adam Molai and partners with a clear purpose in mind of changing the tobacco industry in Zimbabwe for better.

Values

Trust

Responsibility

Excellence

Challenger Ethos

Customer Is King

Vision and Mission Statement

They believe business excellence stems from people excellence — and that their people are their greatest resource. They continue to build on their legacy and use their collective expertise for growth.

Business Agreements

Events

Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC) is owned by Adam Molai, Robert Mugabe’s nephew-in-law and a Chinese state-owned cigarette manufacturing company. (Nyayaya, K. 2018. Chinese tobacco giant enters Zim market. The Standard, 9 December 2018)

Cigarette Brands

Pacific Cigarette Pack

Pacific Storm

Pacific Breeze

Pacific Mist

Pacific Blue

Branson Mint

Branson Flame

Remington Gold - Blue

Remington Gold - Red

Pegasus

Corporate Social Responsibility

In 2006, Savanna provided soccer kits to Black Rhinos Football Club which carried the Branson brand — one of their popular cigarette brands — as well as soccer balls. Another kit was provided in 2007, a period when all was not well for many companies in the country due to the economic meltdown. The biggest cigarette-manufacturing company in the country boasts of six years’ involvement in local soccer, having been previously involved with Dynamos Football Club, Highlanders Football Club and CAPS United Football Club. The organisation has also participated in grassroots football development through tournaments across the country.[2]

Pacific Sponsoring Dynamos Supporters

