Difference between revisions of "Pacific Cigarette"

The company is mentioned on p28 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 4 ''The Cigarette Cartels''.

Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a landmark cooperation agreement with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Cooperation (CTSIC) at a function held at the Zimbabwean company’s headquarters in Harare.<ref name="Zimbabwesituation">Michael Magoronga, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/pacific-chinese-firm-sign-pact/], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 15 December, 2018, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref> The agreement was to see the launch of Acacia Range of cigarettes which are made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.

'''Pacific Cigarette Company''' started operating in '''2002''' as a threshing company. They are manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands.

'''Pacific Cigarette Company''' is a cigarette manufacturer in [[Zimbabwe]] . The company was founded in 2002 by [[Adam Molai]] and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.

424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale

Website: www.pacificcigarette.com



Organisation Structure

Background

Values

Trust

Responsibility

Excellence

Challenger Ethos

Customer Is King

Vision and Mission Statement

Business Agreements

Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a cooperation agreement with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Cooperation (CTSIC) at a function held at the Zimbabwean company’s headquarters in Harare.[1] The agreement was to see the launch of Acacia Range of cigarettes which are made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.

Offers

Cigarette Brands

Pacific Cigarette Pack

Pacific Storm

Pacific Breeze

Pacific Mist

Pacific Blue

Branson Mint

Branson Flame

Remington Gold - Blue

Remington Gold - Red

Pegasus

Events

The company is mentioned on p28 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 4 The Cigarette Cartels.

Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC) is owned by Adam Molai, Robert Mugabe’s nephew-in-law and a Chinese state-owned cigarette manufacturing company. (Nyayaya, K. 2018. Chinese tobacco giant enters Zim market. The Standard, 9 December 2018)

Corporate Social Responsibility

Pacific Sponsoring Dynamos Supporters

Further Reading

References