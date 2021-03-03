Difference between revisions of "Pacific Cigarette"

Pindula

'''Pacific Cigarette Company''', formerly [[Savannah Tobacco]] is a cigarette manufacturer. The company was founded in '''2002''' by [[Adam Molai]] and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.
  
424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale
Tel:
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website: www.pacificcigarette.com
  
Background
Pacific Cigarette Company started operating in 2002 as a threshing company. They are manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands.
Values
 
Vision and Mission Statement
 
Business Agreements
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a cooperation agreement with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Cooperation (CTSIC) at a function held at the Zimbabwean company's headquarters in Harare.[1] The agreement was to see the launch of Acacia Range of cigarettes which are made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.
 
 
Offers
Cigarette Brands
 
Events
The company is mentioned on p28 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 4 The Cigarette Cartels.
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC) is owned by Adam Molai, Robert Mugabe's nephew-in-law and a Chinese state-owned cigarette manufacturing company. (Nyayaya, K. 2018. Chinese tobacco giant enters Zim market. The Standard, 9 December 2018)
 +
 
Corporate Social Responsibility
In 2006, Savanna provided football kits to Black Rhinos Football Club which carried the Branson brand — one of their popular cigarette brands — as well as footballs. Another kit was provided in 2007, a period when all was not well for many companies in the country due to the economic meltdown. The biggest cigarette-manufacturing company in the country boasts of six years' involvement in local football, having been previously involved with Dynamos Football Club, Highlanders Football Club and CAPS United Football Club. The organisation has also participated in grassroots football development through tournaments across the country.[2]
 
Further Reading
  
 
Pacific Cigarette
Trading name
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC)
Formerly called
Savannah Tobacco
Type
Private
IndustryTobacco
Founded2002, in Harare
FounderAdam Molai
Headquarters424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale, Harare, Zimbabwe
Websitewww.pacificcigarette.com

Pacific Cigarette Company, formerly Savannah Tobacco is a cigarette manufacturer. The company was founded in 2002 by Adam Molai and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.

Contact Details

424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale
Tel:
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website: www.pacificcigarette.com

Organisation Structure

Background

Pacific Cigarette Company started operating in 2002 as a threshing company. They are manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands.

Values

  • Trust
  • Responsibility
  • Excellence
  • Challenger Ethos
  • Customer Is King

Vision and Mission Statement

They believe business excellence stems from people excellence — and that their people are their greatest resource. They continue to build on their legacy and use their collective expertise for growth.

Business Agreements

Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a cooperation agreement with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Cooperation (CTSIC) at a function held at the Zimbabwean company’s headquarters in Harare.[1] The agreement was to see the launch of Acacia Range of cigarettes which are made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.

Offers

Cigarette Brands

Pacific Cigarette Pack
  • Pacific Storm
  • Pacific Breeze
  • Pacific Mist
  • Pacific Blue
  • Branson Mint
  • Branson Flame
  • Remington Gold - Blue
  • Remington Gold - Red
  • Pegasus

Events

The company is mentioned on p28 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 4 The Cigarette Cartels.

Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC) is owned by Adam Molai, Robert Mugabe’s nephew-in-law and a Chinese state-owned cigarette manufacturing company. (Nyayaya, K. 2018. Chinese tobacco giant enters Zim market. The Standard, 9 December 2018)

Corporate Social Responsibility

In 2006, Savanna provided football kits to Black Rhinos Football Club which carried the Branson brand — one of their popular cigarette brands — as well as footballs. Another kit was provided in 2007, a period when all was not well for many companies in the country due to the economic meltdown. The biggest cigarette-manufacturing company in the country boasts of six years’ involvement in local football, having been previously involved with Dynamos Football Club, Highlanders Football Club and CAPS United Football Club. The organisation has also participated in grassroots football development through tournaments across the country.[2]

Pacific Sponsoring Dynamos Supporters

Further Reading

References

  1. Michael Magoronga, [1], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 15 December, 2018, Accessed: 22 May, 2020
  2. [2], Newsday, Published: 24 October, 2012, Accessed: 22 May, 2020
