Difference between revisions of "Pacific Cigarette"

'''Pacific Cigarette Company''' is a cigarette manufacturer
'''Pacific Cigarette Company'''is a cigarette manufacturer. The company was founded in 2002by [[Adam Molai]] and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.
==Values==
==Values==
==Vision and Mission Statement==
==Business Agreements==
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a
Pacific Cigarette Company(PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a cooperation agreement with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Cooperation(CTSIC) at a function held at the Zimbabwean company's headquarters in Harare.<ref name="Zimbabwesituation">Michael Magoronga, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/pacific-chinese-firm-sign-pact/], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 15 December, 2018, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref> The agreement was to see the launch of Acacia Range of cigarettes which are made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.
==Cigarette Brands==
==Cigarette Brands==
==Corporate Social Responsibility==
In 2006, Savanna provided
==Corporate Social Responsibility==
In 2006, Savannaprovided kits to [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] which carried the Branson brand — one of their popular cigarette brands — as well as . Another kit was provided in 2007, a period when all was not well for many companies in the country due to the economic meltdown. The biggest cigarette-manufacturing company in the country boasts of six years' involvement in local , having been previously involved with [[Dynamos Football Club]], [[Highlanders Football Club]] and [[CAPS United Football Club]]. The organisation has also participated in grassroots football development through tournaments across the country.<ref name="Newsday"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/10/savanna-mark-return-to-premiership/], ''Newsday, Published: 24 October, 2012, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref>
==References==
[[Category:Companies]]
[[Category:Tobacco]]
Latest revision as of 08:27, 3 March 2021
Trading name
|Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC)
Formerly called
|Savannah Tobacco
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Tobacco
|Founded
|2002, in Harare
|Founder
|Adam Molai
|Headquarters
|424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale, Harare, Zimbabwe
|Website
|www
Pacific Cigarette Company, formerly Savannah Tobacco is a cigarette manufacturer. The company was founded in 2002 by Adam Molai and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.
Contact Details
424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale
Tel:
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website: www.pacificcigarette.com
Organisation Structure
Background
Pacific Cigarette Company started operating in 2002 as a threshing company. They are manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands.
Values
- Trust
- Responsibility
- Excellence
- Challenger Ethos
- Customer Is King
Vision and Mission Statement
They believe business excellence stems from people excellence — and that their people are their greatest resource. They continue to build on their legacy and use their collective expertise for growth.
Business Agreements
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a cooperation agreement with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Cooperation (CTSIC) at a function held at the Zimbabwean company’s headquarters in Harare.[1] The agreement was to see the launch of Acacia Range of cigarettes which are made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.
Offers
Cigarette Brands
- Pacific Storm
- Pacific Breeze
- Pacific Mist
- Pacific Blue
- Branson Mint
- Branson Flame
- Remington Gold - Blue
- Remington Gold - Red
- Pegasus
Events
The company is mentioned on p28 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 4 The Cigarette Cartels.
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC) is owned by Adam Molai, Robert Mugabe’s nephew-in-law and a Chinese state-owned cigarette manufacturing company. (Nyayaya, K. 2018. Chinese tobacco giant enters Zim market. The Standard, 9 December 2018)
Corporate Social Responsibility
In 2006, Savanna provided football kits to Black Rhinos Football Club which carried the Branson brand — one of their popular cigarette brands — as well as footballs. Another kit was provided in 2007, a period when all was not well for many companies in the country due to the economic meltdown. The biggest cigarette-manufacturing company in the country boasts of six years’ involvement in local football, having been previously involved with Dynamos Football Club, Highlanders Football Club and CAPS United Football Club. The organisation has also participated in grassroots football development through tournaments across the country.[2]