Difference between revisions of "Pacific Cigarette"

Revision as of 15:35, 22 May 2020

Pacific Cigarette
Trading name
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC)
Formerly called
Savannah Tobacco
Type
Private
IndustryTobacco
Founded2002, in Harare
FounderAdam Molai
Headquarters424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale, Harare, Zimbabwe
Websitewww.pacificcigarette.com

Pacific Cigarette Company is a cigarette manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 2002 by Adam Molai and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.

Background

Pacific Cigarette Company is a leading cigarette manufacturing company. Having started operating in 2002 as a threshing company, we are the proud manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands. It was founded by Adam Molai and partners with a clear purpose in mind of changing the tobacco industry in Zimbabwe for better.

Values

  • Trust
  • Responsibility
  • Excellence
  • Challenger Ethos
  • Customer Is King

Vision and Mission Statement

They believe business excellence stems from people excellence — and that their people are their greatest resource. They continue to build on their legacy and use their collective expertise for growth.


Cigarette Brands

Pacific Cigarette Pack
  • Pacific Storm
  • Pacific Breeze
  • Pacific Mist
  • Pacific Blue
  • Branson Mint
  • Branson Flame
  • Remington Gold - Blue
  • Remington Gold - Red
  • Pegasus


References

