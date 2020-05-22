Difference between revisions of "Pacific Cigarette"
Revision as of 15:35, 22 May 2020
Trading name
|Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC)
Formerly called
|Savannah Tobacco
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Tobacco
|Founded
|2002, in Harare
|Founder
|Adam Molai
|Headquarters
|424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale, Harare, Zimbabwe
|Website
|www
Pacific Cigarette Company is a cigarette manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 2002 by Adam Molai and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.
Background
Pacific Cigarette Company is a leading cigarette manufacturing company. Having started operating in 2002 as a threshing company, we are the proud manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands. It was founded by Adam Molai and partners with a clear purpose in mind of changing the tobacco industry in Zimbabwe for better.
Values
- Trust
- Responsibility
- Excellence
- Challenger Ethos
- Customer Is King
Vision and Mission Statement
They believe business excellence stems from people excellence — and that their people are their greatest resource. They continue to build on their legacy and use their collective expertise for growth.
Cigarette Brands
- Pacific Storm
- Pacific Breeze
- Pacific Mist
- Pacific Blue
- Branson Mint
- Branson Flame
- Remington Gold - Blue
- Remington Gold - Red
- Pegasus