==References==
Latest revision as of 16:40, 22 May 2020
Trading name
|Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC)
Formerly called
|Savannah Tobacco
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Tobacco
|Founded
|2002, in Harare
|Founder
|Adam Molai
|Headquarters
|424 Gleneagles road, Willowvale, Harare, Zimbabwe
|Website
|www
Pacific Cigarette Company is a cigarette manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 2002 by Adam Molai and some partners. It now has operations in some Southern African countries.
Background
Pacific Cigarette Company is a leading cigarette manufacturing company. Having started operating in 2002 as a threshing company, we are the proud manufacturers of Pacific, Pegasus, Acacia and Branson families of brands. It was founded by Adam Molai and partners with a clear purpose in mind of changing the tobacco industry in Zimbabwe for better.
Values
- Trust
- Responsibility
- Excellence
- Challenger Ethos
- Customer Is King
Vision and Mission Statement
They believe business excellence stems from people excellence — and that their people are their greatest resource. They continue to build on their legacy and use their collective expertise for growth.
Business Agreements
Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC), formally known as Savanna Tobacco, signed a landmark cooperation agreement with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Cooperation (CTSIC) at a function held at the Zimbabwean company’s headquarters in Harare.[1] The agreement was to see the launch of Acacia Range of cigarettes which are made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.
Cigarette Brands
- Pacific Storm
- Pacific Breeze
- Pacific Mist
- Pacific Blue
- Branson Mint
- Branson Flame
- Remington Gold - Blue
- Remington Gold - Red
- Pegasus
Corporate Social Responsibility
In 2006, Savanna provided soccer kits to Black Rhinos Football Club which carried the Branson brand — one of their popular cigarette brands — as well as soccer balls. Another kit was provided in 2007, a period when all was not well for many companies in the country due to the economic meltdown. The biggest cigarette-manufacturing company in the country boasts of six years’ involvement in local soccer, having been previously involved with Dynamos Football Club, Highlanders Football Club and CAPS United Football Club. The organisation has also participated in grassroots football development through tournaments across the country.[2]