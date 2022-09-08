'''Paddington Japajapa''' is a Zimbabwean Evangelist, board chairman of the [[ Dancers Association of Zimbabwe ]] and political activist allegedly aligned to the [[MDC Alliance]]. '''Japapa''' was invited by [[The Motlanthe Commission]] to give testimony over the post-election violence that resulted in 6 people dying.

Paddington Japajapa is a Zimbabwean Evangelist, board chairman of the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe and political activist allegedly aligned to the MDC Alliance. Japapa was invited by The Motlanthe Commission to give testimony over the post-election violence that resulted in 6 people dying.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Events

Arrest

Japajapa was arrested in Gweru for allegedly inciting the political violence which rocked Harare on 1 August 2018. Japajapa was charged with contravening section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 through incitement to commit public violence but he denied the charges. [1]

It was the state's case that Japajapa held a Press conference at a time election results were being announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and threatened to call for chaos, claiming the elections had been rigged.

Japajapa was released on $100 bail.

Further Reading