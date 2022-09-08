Difference between revisions of "Paddington Japajapa"
Revision as of 11:56, 8 September 2022
|Paddington Japajapa
|Occupation
|Evangilist , Political Activist
|Organization
|Dancers Association of Zimbabwe
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Paddington Japajapa is a Zimbabwean Evangelist, board chairman of the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe and political activist allegedly aligned to the MDC Alliance. Japapa was invited by The Motlanthe Commission to give testimony over the post-election violence that resulted in 6 people dying.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:
- Edwin Mushoriwa of MDC with 18 516 votes,
- Omega Hungwe of Zanu PF with 6 083 votes,
- Wailes Chapariza Nyaguhwa, Independent, with 584 votes,
- Paddington Japajapa, Independent, with 173 votes,
- Edson Wadyehwata, Independent, with 122 votes,
- Nyasha Chikoore of UP with 120 votes.
Events
Arrest
Japajapa was arrested in Gweru for allegedly inciting the political violence which rocked Harare on 1 August 2018. Japajapa was charged with contravening section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 through incitement to commit public violence but he denied the charges. [1]
It was the state's case that Japajapa held a Press conference at a time election results were being announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and threatened to call for chaos, claiming the elections had been rigged.
Japajapa was released on $100 bail.
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Court grants Japajapa $100 bail - NewsDay Zimbabwe, NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 21 Aug 2018, retrieved: 21 Nov 2018