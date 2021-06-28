Difference between revisions of "Pah Chihera"
==Early Musical Career==
Pah Chihera’s musical gift was discovered at five years old, before she even started school being noted as 'the girl with a beautiful voice' when she went to primary school. She began her professional career as a singer doing backing vocals for her uncle [[Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa]] after which she went solo.<ref name="herald"/> She has also performed in Dubai and the show was said to have been well attended.<ref name="herald"/>
Latest revision as of 18:22, 28 June 2021
|Pah Chihera
Pah Chihera wooing the crowd
|Born
|Pamhidzai Tracy Mbirimi
March 6, 1991
Glen Norah, Harare, Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Years active
|2012 - Present
|Known for
|Runonzi Rudo
|Relatives
|Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa
|Awards
|ZIWA (Zimbabwe Women Artists Award)
Pah Chihera is a Zimbabwean singer who sings a fusion of tropical and afro-contemporary rich with a Zimbabwean traditional feel. She has been widely known for her hit single "Runonzi Rudo" which has won her an award as well as for her collaborations with her uncle Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa.
Background
Born Pamhidzai Tracy Mbirimi on 6 March 1991,[1] to a policemen father in Glen Norah, Harare as the last born in a family of five which includes (Georgina Mbirimi, Beaulah Mbirimi, Agnes Mbirimi) and one boy (Tapiwa Mbirimi).[2]
Her father passed away when she was in Grade 5, causing her to move from Glen Norah Police Station to Kuwadzana Extension[3] Pah Chihera got her stage name from Pah being the short-cut for Pamhidzayi and Chihera being her totem.[4] She was said to be dating a man only identified as Victor but this was before a video popped up online showing Pah Chihera recording a herself asking for forgiveness from Victor after she had entertained another guy only identified as Ronnie.
Education
Pah Chihera went to Zvaramba Primary School and there after Mufakose High 3. She enrolled with ZDECO College for a reception management course and then Herentals College where she received a diploma in hotel and catering management.[5]
Early Musical Career
Pah Chihera’s musical gift was discovered at five years old, before she even started school being noted as 'the girl with a beautiful voice' when she went to primary school. She began her professional career as a singer doing backing vocals for her uncle Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa after which she went solo.[4] She has also performed in Dubai and the show was said to have been well attended.[4]
Ronbea Business Solutions
On 28 June 2021, H-Metro reported that Pah Chihera was employed at Ronbea Business Solutions. She told the publication that she had decided to take another avenue to complement her music as a source of income. Pah Chihera said:
"With the current situation and Covid-19 standing, the music industry is a bit suffering. We couldn’t wait but jump to the next available opportunity. I have turned into farming in Nyabira and also currently working as PA and Marketing manager for Ronbea Business Solutions. I feel we ought to have a fall back plan in every situation because as much as we plan, God has the final say. Covid-19 has changed a lot.
Picture Gallery
Videos
Marriage
Much talk has been made about Pah Chihera's boyfriend and interest in her getting married, as in January 2015 she posted a photo of herself in a wedding dress together with a caption 'Mai Kamara' ('Mai' is local for Mrs). When contacted she retorted that the photo was just a poke at an aunt on the popular social network, Facebook.[7]
References
- ↑ Pah Chihera, Facebook post wishing happy birthday, "Pah Chihera Facebook Page", Published: 6 March 2014, Retrieved: 27 Jan 2015
- ↑ Pah Chihera, Facebook Profile - About, Pah Chihera Facebook Profile, Published: No date, Retrieved: 27 Jan 2015
- ↑ Silence Charumbira, Pah Chihera breathes life into marriages, The Standard, Published: 6 October 2013, Retrieved: 27 Jan 2015
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 4.2 Fred Zindi, Pah Chihera Zim's fastest rising star, The Herald, Published: 30 June 2014, Retrieved: 27 January 2015
- ↑ Michael Chipato, The Truth About: Pah Chihera,NewZimbabwe.com, Published: 19 Aug 2013, Retrieved: 27 Jan 2015
- ↑ Praise Masvosva, Pah Chihera gets employed, H-Metro, Published: June 28, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021
- ↑ Sophia Chese, Pah Chihera hints on wedding,The Herald, Published: 15 January 2015, Retrieved: 27 January 2015