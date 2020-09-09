Difference between revisions of "Paidamoyo Chimhini"

Paidamoyo Chimhini

Paidamoyo Chimhini is the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust's programmes manager. She holds a Bachelor of Science Honours in Psychology Degree from the University of Zimbabwe. As programmes manager, she is responsible for coordinating the organisation's projects across the various programming areas and ensures their alignment with the DZT's objectives. Since joining the organisation in 2015, Paida has gained experience in project implementation and management, advocacy, youth empowerment, research, psychosocial support, concept development and training.[1]





