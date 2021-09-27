Difference between revisions of "Pakame Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Pakame Secondary School''' is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. ==++==++==++==++==++...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 13:24, 27 September 2021
Pakame Secondary School is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Pakame Mission, PO Box 240, Shurugwi.
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 721 789
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,
Midlands City Shurugwi State / Province Gweru Postal Address Address P.O. Box 121 To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Pakame Mission Methodist run boarding school in Shurugwi. The mission consists of a primary school and a high school. The high school runs up to A-level.
The school was started by Esau Nemapare, an Ethiopianist clergyman.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Principal: Revd. Vengai Kampani.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template