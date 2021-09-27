To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

'''Pakame Secondary School''' (Pakame Mission) is a [[Methodist]] mission school complex (primary and high schools) in [[Shurugwi]], [[ Midlands Province]].

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Pakame Mission, PO Box 240/ PO Box 121 Shurugwi.

Telephone:

Cell: 0772 721 789

Email:

Web: https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,



History

Pakame Mission Methodist run boarding school in Shurugwi. The mission consists of a primary school and a high school. The high school runs up to A-level.

The school was started by Esau Nemapare, an Ethiopianist clergyman.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Principal: Revd. Vengai Kampani.

Events

Associations

Other information