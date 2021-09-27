Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pakame Secondary School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Pakame Secondary School''' is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. ==++==++==++==++==++...")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Pakame Secondary School''' is a [[Methodist]] mission school complex (primary and high schools) in [[Shurugwi]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].  
+
'''Pakame Secondary School''' (Pakame Mission) is a [[Methodist]] mission school complex (primary and high schools) in [[Shurugwi]], [[Midlands Province]].  
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
==++==++==++==++==++
Line 13: Line 13:
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' Pakame Mission, PO Box 240, [[Shurugwi]]. <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Pakame Mission, PO Box 240/ PO Box 121 [[Shurugwi]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' 0772 721 789 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' 0772 721 789 <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:''' https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,  <br/>
 
'''Web:''' https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,  <br/>
Midlands
+
 
City
 
Shurugwi
 
State / Province
 
Gweru
 
Postal Address
 
Address
 
P.O. Box 121
 
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
Line 51: Line 44:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
 
|title=Pakame Secondary School
 
|title=Pakame Secondary School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
+
|keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png

Revision as of 13:29, 27 September 2021

Pakame Secondary School (Pakame Mission) is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Pakame Mission, PO Box 240/ PO Box 121 Shurugwi.
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 721 789
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Pakame Mission Methodist run boarding school in Shurugwi. The mission consists of a primary school and a high school. The high school runs up to A-level.

The school was started by Esau Nemapare, an Ethiopianist clergyman.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Principal: Revd. Vengai Kampani.

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pakame_Secondary_School&oldid=110820"