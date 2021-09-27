Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pakame Secondary School"

Page Discussion
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Pakame Secondary School''' (Pakame Mission) is a [[Methodist]] mission school complex (primary and high schools) in [[Shurugwi]], [[Midlands Province]].  
 
'''Pakame Secondary School''' (Pakame Mission) is a [[Methodist]] mission school complex (primary and high schools) in [[Shurugwi]], [[Midlands Province]].  
  
==++==++==++==++==++
+
[[File:Pakame High School.jpg|thumb|Pakame High School badge]]
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 25: Line 22:
  
 
The school was started by [[Esau Nemapare]], an Ethiopianist clergyman.
 
The school was started by [[Esau Nemapare]], an Ethiopianist clergyman.
 +
 +
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Line 50: Line 49:
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Pakame High School.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Revision as of 13:31, 27 September 2021

Pakame Secondary School (Pakame Mission) is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

Pakame High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Pakame Mission, PO Box 240/ PO Box 121 Shurugwi.
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 721 789
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Pakame Mission Methodist run boarding school in Shurugwi. The mission consists of a primary school and a high school. The high school runs up to A-level.

The school was started by Esau Nemapare, an Ethiopianist clergyman.


School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Principal: Revd. Vengai Kampani.

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pakame_Secondary_School&oldid=110822"