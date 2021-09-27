* courses offered, to what levels.

* courses offered, to what levels.

In the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools of '''November 2018''', '''Pakame Secondary School''' was ranked 87th, with a 58.46% pass rate.

Pakame Secondary School (Pakame Mission) is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

Pakame High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Pakame Mission, PO Box 240/ PO Box 121 Shurugwi.

Telephone:

Cell: 0772 721 789

Email:

Web: https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Pakame Mission Methodist run boarding school in Shurugwi. The mission consists of a primary school and a high school. The high school runs up to A-level.

The school was started by Esau Nemapare, an Ethiopianist clergyman.





School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Pakame High School map

Students / Teachers / Courses

Principal: Revd. Vengai Kampani. In the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools of November 2018, Pakame Secondary School was ranked 87th, with a 58.46% pass rate.

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information