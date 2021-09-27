Difference between revisions of "Pakame Secondary School"
Revision as of 13:36, 27 September 2021
Pakame Secondary School (Pakame Mission) is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Pakame Mission, PO Box 240/ PO Box 121 Shurugwi.
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 721 789
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,
History
Pakame Mission Methodist run boarding school in Shurugwi. The mission consists of a primary school and a high school. The high school runs up to A-level.
The school was started by Esau Nemapare, an Ethiopianist clergyman.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Principal: Revd. Vengai Kampani. In the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools of November 2018, Pakame Secondary School was ranked 87th, with a 58.46% pass rate.
Events
Associations
