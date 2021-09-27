Difference between revisions of "Pakame Secondary School"
'''Cell:''' 0772 721 789 <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/,
'''Web:''' https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/, <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
The school was started by [[Esau Nemapare]], an Ethiopianist clergyman.
==School Grounds==
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
[[Category:High Schools]]
Pakame Secondary School (Pakame Mission) is a Methodist mission school complex (primary and high schools) in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Pakame Mission, PO Box 240/ PO Box 121 Shurugwi.
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 721 789
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/pakame-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pakamehighschool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Pakame Mission Methodist run boarding school in Shurugwi. The mission consists of a primary school and a high school. The high school runs up to A-level.
The school was started by Esau Nemapare, an Ethiopianist clergyman.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Principal: Revd. Vengai Kampani. In the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools of November 2018, Pakame Secondary School was ranked 87th, with a 58.46% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.