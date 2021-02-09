Difference between revisions of "Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Tour of Zimbabwe 2021"
[[File:Zimbabwe Women Cricket team preparing for Pakistan matches.jpg|thumb|Zimbabwe Women Cricket preparing for Pakistan matches]]
|+
The Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team will be playing One-Day and T20 International series against Pakistan Women's cricket team at Harare Sports Club on 9, 12 and 14 February 2021 for ODIs and 17, 19 and 20 February 2021 for the T20I. The Pakistan team arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on 4 February 2021.
The Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team will be playing One-Day and T20 International series against Pakistan Women's cricket team at Harare Sports Club on 9, 12 and 14 February 2021 for ODIs and 17, 19 and 20 February 2021 for the T20I. The Pakistan team arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on 4 February 2021.
The series will mark the first time the Zimbabwe senior women’s team will be involved in international cricket since May 2019. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan are set to use the tour as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, a 10-team tournament that will be held in June and July 2021.
Squads
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Women's squad to face Pakistan Women:
- Mary-Anne Musonda (Captain)
- Ashley Ndiraya
- Precious Marange
- Pelajia Mujaji
- Chiedza Dhururu
- Modester Mupachikwa
- Kellies Ndlovu
- Tasmeen Granger
- Esther Mbofana
- Francesca Chipare
- Loryn Phiri
- Nomvelo Sibanda
- Josephine Nkomo
- Audrey Mazvishaya
- Christabel Chatonzwa [1]
Pakistan
- Javeria Khan (Captain)
- Ayesha Zafar
- Muneeba Ali Siddiqui
- Omaima Sohail
- Nida Dar
- Aliya Riaz
- Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper)
- Fatima Sana
- Diana Baig
- Nashra Sandhu
- Sadia Iqbal
- Aimen Anwar
- Anam Amin
- Ayesha Naseem
- Kainat Imtiaz
- Nahida Khan
- Syeda Aroob Shah[2]
Results
Day One
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Pakistan Women Playing XI
- Javeria Khan (Captain)
- Ayesha Zafar
- Muneeba Ali
- Omaima Sohail
- Nida Dar
- Aliya Riaz
- Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper)
- Fatima Sana
- Diana Baig
- Nashra Sandhu
- Sadia Iqbal
- 1stOneDayer: Innings Break: @TheRealPCB women 255/6 in 50 overs
(Javeria Khan 81, Aliya Riaz 74, Omaima Sohail 29; Nomvelo Sibanda 2/28, Esther Mbofana 2/42, Tasmeen Granger 1/58)
Live Link: https://t.co/DNoCWmHuK7?amp=1