The series will mark the first time the Zimbabwe senior women’s team will be involved in international cricket since May 2019. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan are set to use the tour as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, a 10-team tournament that will be held in June and July 2021.

[[File:Zimbabwe Women Cricket team preparing for Pakistan matches.jpg|thumb|Zimbabwe Women Cricket Team preparing for Pakistan matches]]The [[ Zimbabwe Women 's National Cricket Team]] will be playing One-Day and T20 International series against Pakistan Women's cricket team at [[Harare Sports Club]] on 9, 12 and 14 February 2021 for ODIs and 17, 19 and 20 February 2021 for the T20I. The Pakistan team arrived at the [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]] on 4 February 2021.

Zimbabwe Women Cricket Team preparing for Pakistan matches

Squads

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Women's squad to face Pakistan Women:

Mary-Anne Musonda (Captain)

Ashley Ndiraya

Precious Marange

Pelajia Mujaji

Chiedza Dhururu

Modester Mupachikwa

Kellies Ndlovu

Tasmeen Granger

Esther Mbofana

Francesca Chipare

Loryn Phiri

Nomvelo Sibanda

Josephine Nkomo

Audrey Mazvishaya

Christabel Chatonzwa [1]

Pakistan

Javeria Khan (Captain)

Ayesha Zafar

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui

Omaima Sohail

Nida Dar

Aliya Riaz

Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper)

Fatima Sana

Diana Baig

Nashra Sandhu

Sadia Iqbal

Aimen Anwar

Anam Amin

Ayesha Naseem

Kainat Imtiaz

Nahida Khan

Syeda Aroob Shah[2]

Results

Day One

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Pakistan Women Playing XI

1stOneDayer: Innings Break: @TheRealPCB women 255/6 in 50 overs

(Javeria Khan 81, Aliya Riaz 74, Omaima Sohail 29; Nomvelo Sibanda 2/28, Esther Mbofana 2/42, Tasmeen Granger 1/58)

Live Link: https://t.co/DNoCWmHuK7?amp=1





References