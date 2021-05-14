Pindula

'''Pamushana Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Masvingo Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
'''Pamushana Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Nyika]], [[Masvingo Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facilities.
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
[[Category:High Schools]]
Pamushana Secondary School
Location
Masvingo
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 3 8361


Pamushana Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Nyika, Masvingo Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facilities.

