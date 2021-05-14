Difference between revisions of "Pamushana Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 09:14, 14 May 2021
|Pamushana Secondary School
|Location
|Masvingo
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 3 8361
Pamushana Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Nyika, Masvingo Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facilities.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
References
</references>