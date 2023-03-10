Other notable players who have done so in recent years include, [[Shumaira Mheuka]] (England), [[Leon Chiwome]] (England), [[Isaac Mabaya]] (England), [[Joshua Nyakudya]] (England) and [[Tivonge Rushesha]] (Wales).

'''Panashe Madanha''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a right-back for Adelaide United Football Club in the Australian top-flight’s A-League Men. He can also play as a right midfielder or right winger.<ref name="transfermarkt"> [https://www.transfermarkt.com/panashe-madanha/profil/spieler/1038443 Panashe Madanha], ''transfermarkt'', Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 10 March 2023</ref>

Panashe Madanha is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a right-back for Adelaide United Football Club in the Australian top-flight’s A-League Men. He can also play as a right midfielder or right winger.[1]

Background

Madanha was born on 05 August 2004 in Zimbabwe.

Career

He played for Adelaide United's youth team and made his debut for the senior team in an Australia Cup Round of 32 match against Newcastle Jets on 30 July 2022.[2]

Madanha was named in the Australia squad for the 2023 Asian Cup U20 tournament which was held in Uzbekistan from 1-18 March.[3]

Madanha joins a list of footballers with Zimbabwean links to feature for a foreign national team at junior level.

Other notable players who have done so in recent years include, Shumaira Mheuka (England), Leon Chiwome (England), Isaac Mabaya (England), Joshua Nyakudya (England) and Tivonge Rushesha (Wales).