Panashe Kimberly Peters is a Zimbabwean model, television personality and brand ambassador.

Background

Boyfriend

Keen Mushapaidze

Peters got engaged to Mushapaidze in March 2021.

Career

Modelling

Panashe Kimberly Peters was crowned Miss University of Zimbabwe 2019, beating 14 other contestants. Peters was also voted Miss Personality 2019. At the time she was the reigning Miss Tourism Harare.

As such, some members of the public complained that she was not supposed to enter considering experience and influence as a reigning beauty queen. However, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe board chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya said models are free to enter any pageants considering that they meet the requirements and standards. Organisers of the pageant had highlighted earlier that for one to enter, she should be a university student and if the model holds another title, she is still allowed.[1]