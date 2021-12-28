Peters got engaged to Mushapaidze in March 2021. In July 2021 , Keen Mushapaidze paid lobola for Panashe . On 5 December 2021, Keen Mushapaidze and Panashe Peters tied the knot.<ref name="NN">[https://nehandaradio.com/2021/12/06/keen-mushapaidze-and-model-panashe-peters-tie-the-knot/ Keen Mushapaidze and model Panashe Peters tie the knot], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 6, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021</ref>

Panashe Kimberly Peters is a Zimbabwean model, television personality and brand ambassador.

Background

Husband

Keen Mushapaidze

Career

Modelling

She started off as a commercial model before sauntering on the ramp. Peters is a former brand ambassador for Gtel Zimbabwe.[2]

Panashe Kimberly Peters was crowned Miss University of Zimbabwe 2019, beating 14 other contestants. Peters was also voted Miss Personality 2019. At the time she was the reigning Miss Tourism Harare.

As such, some members of the public complained that she was not supposed to enter considering experience and influence as a reigning beauty queen. However, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe board chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya said models are free to enter any pageants considering that they meet the requirements and standards. Organisers of the pageant had highlighted earlier that for one to enter, she should be a university student and if the model holds another title, she is still allowed.[3]

Panashe Peters represented Zimbabwe in the 2019 edition of Miss University Africa held in Nigeria in November 2019. She is the 2019 winner of Miss Europe Continental Zimbabwe.

