Difference between revisions of "Panda-Ma-Tenga"

Latest revision as of 08:39, 12 November 2021
Panda-Ma-Tenga is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.
Location
Botswana Border, 65 km West of Hwange Victoria Falls main road.
Lat/long: 18°30′S 25°40′E
History
Panda-Ma-Tenga was established in 1871 by a trader, Geroge Westbeech. It is a stream on what was the Mafeking to Hwange road. A favourite camp for traders. The word, Mnanzwa origin, means "inviting trade". The root verb panda means "to scratch around, to seek out" while tenga means "to buy". [1]
Other information
Further Reading
