Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Panda-Ma-Tenga"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 6: Line 6:
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
'''Panda-Ma-Tenga''' was established in 1871 by a trader, Geroge Westbeech.  
+
'''Panda-Ma-Tenga''' was established in '''1871''' by a trader, Geroge Westbeech.
 +
It is a stream on what was the Mafeking to Hwange road. A favourite camp for traders. The word, Mnanzwa origin, means "inviting trade". The root verb ''panda'' means "to scratch around, to seek out" while ''tenga'' means "to buy".
 +
<ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==

Latest revision as of 08:39, 12 November 2021

Panda-Ma-Tenga is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.

Location

Botswana Border, 65 km West of Hwange Victoria Falls main road.
Lat/long: 18°30′S 25°40′E

History

Panda-Ma-Tenga was established in 1871 by a trader, Geroge Westbeech. It is a stream on what was the Mafeking to Hwange road. A favourite camp for traders. The word, Mnanzwa origin, means "inviting trade". The root verb panda means "to scratch around, to seek out" while tenga means "to buy". [1]

Other information

Further Reading

[2] [3]

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
  2. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
  3. [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Panda-Ma-Tenga&oldid=112148"