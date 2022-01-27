<ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>

'''Panda-Ma-Tenga''' is a village 65 km west of [[ Hwange ]] , on the Botswana border.

'''Panda-Ma-Tenga''' is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.

Panda-Ma-Tenga is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.

Location

Botswana Border, 65 km West of Hwange Victoria Falls main road.

Lat/long: 18°30′S 25°40′E



History

Panda-Ma-Tenga was established in 1871 by a trader, Geroge Westbeech. It is a stream on what was the Mafeking to Hwange road. A favourite camp for traders. The word, Mnanzwa origin, means "inviting trade". The root verb panda means "to scratch around, to seek out" while tenga means "to buy". [1]

Other information

Further Reading

