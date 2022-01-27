Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Panda-Ma-Tenga"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Panda-Ma-Tenga''' is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.  
+
'''Panda-Ma-Tenga''' is a village 65 km west of [[Hwange]], on the Botswana border.  
 +
 
 +
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Line 15: Line 17:
 
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
 
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
 
<ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed),  Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>
 
<ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed),  Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>
 +
 +
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Panda-Ma-Tenga
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=wildlife, animals, outdoors, natural resources
 +
|description= Wildlife, Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Leopard In Zimbabwe.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:History]]
 
[[Category:History]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Latest revision as of 07:51, 27 January 2022

Panda-Ma-Tenga is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Location

Botswana Border, 65 km West of Hwange Victoria Falls main road.
Lat/long: 18°30′S 25°40′E

History

Panda-Ma-Tenga was established in 1871 by a trader, Geroge Westbeech. It is a stream on what was the Mafeking to Hwange road. A favourite camp for traders. The word, Mnanzwa origin, means "inviting trade". The root verb panda means "to scratch around, to seek out" while tenga means "to buy". [1]

Other information

Further Reading

[2] [3]

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
  2. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
  3. [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Panda-Ma-Tenga&oldid=114593"