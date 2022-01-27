Difference between revisions of "Panda-Ma-Tenga"
'''Panda-Ma-Tenga''' is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
<ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>
Panda-Ma-Tenga is a village 65 km west of Hwange, on the Botswana border.
Location
Botswana Border, 65 km West of Hwange Victoria Falls main road.
Lat/long: 18°30′S 25°40′E
History
Panda-Ma-Tenga was established in 1871 by a trader, Geroge Westbeech. It is a stream on what was the Mafeking to Hwange road. A favourite camp for traders. The word, Mnanzwa origin, means "inviting trade". The root verb panda means "to scratch around, to seek out" while tenga means "to buy". [1]
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"