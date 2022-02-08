In July 2018, Panganai Chirongera was elected to Ward 15 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1376 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chimanimani RDC with 1376 votes, beating Laimon Mazinyana of MDC Alliance with 745 votes, Declare Mwaparadza of PRC with 69 votes, and Simba Rambwi of NCA with 10 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

