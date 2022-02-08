Difference between revisions of "Panganai Chirongera"
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Panganai Chirongera''' was elected to Ward 15 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1376 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on...")
Latest revision as of 06:47, 8 February 2022
In July 2018, Panganai Chirongera was elected to Ward 15 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1376 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chimanimani RDC with 1376 votes, beating Laimon Mazinyana of MDC Alliance with 745 votes, Declare Mwaparadza of PRC with 69 votes, and Simba Rambwi of NCA with 10 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022