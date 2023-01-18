Difference between revisions of "Paradzai Chakona"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Paradzai Chakona''' is a
|+
'''Paradzai Chakona''' is a politician from PF. He was elected into parliamentin July 2013to represent [[Zaka]].
==Background==
==Background==
|−
|+
20 September 1964in [[Zimbabwe]].
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Paradzai Chakona
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|+
Latest revision as of 08:31, 18 January 2023
|Paradzai Chakona
|Born
|September 20, 1964
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Paradzai Mutandwa Chakona is a politician from Zanu PF. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Zaka.
Background
Born: 20 September 1964 in Zimbabwe.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka Central returned to Parliament:
- Paradzai Chakona of Zanu PF with 10 604 votes or 68.47 percent,
- James Mushonga of MDC–T with 4 158 votes or 26.85 percent,
- Tanaka Chindanya of MDC–N with 725 votes or 4.68 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 15 487 votes
Events
Further Reading
References