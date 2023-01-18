|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[Tanaka Chindanya]] of MDC–N with 725 votes or 4.68 percent,

* [[James Mushonga]] of MDC–T with 4 158 votes or 26.85 percent,

* '''Paradzai Chakona''' of Zanu PF with 10 604 votes or 68.47 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Zaka]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Paradzai Mutandwa Chakona was born on 20 September 1964 in [[Zimbabwe]].

'''Paradzai Mutandwa Chakona''' is a politician from [[Zanu PF ]] . He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Zaka]].

Background

School / Education

Service/Career

