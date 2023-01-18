Pindula

Latest revision as of 08:31, 18 January 2023

Paradzai Chakona
Born (1964-09-20) September 20, 1964 (age 58)
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Parliament
Political partyZANU-PF

Paradzai Mutandwa Chakona is a politician from Zanu PF. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Zaka.

Background

Born: 20 September 1964 in Zimbabwe.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka Central returned to Parliament:

  • Paradzai Chakona of Zanu PF with 10 604 votes or 68.47 percent,
  • James Mushonga of MDC–T with 4 158 votes or 26.85 percent,
  • Tanaka Chindanya of MDC–N with 725 votes or 4.68 percent,
  • 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 15 487 votes

Events

Further Reading

References

