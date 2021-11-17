In July 2018, Paradzai Dzayo was elected to Ward 26 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2556 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Pfura RDC with 2556 votes, beating Paradzai Chinogurei of MDC Alliance with 1344 votes, Munyaradzi Chigumira of PRC with 108 votes, and Washington Mumbamarwo, independent, with 94 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

