Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Paradzai Mupingiza"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Paradzai Mupingiza''' was elected to Ward 1 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 1395 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be f...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 09:14, 18 February 2022

In July 2018, Paradzai Mupingiza was elected to Ward 1 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 1395 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Bindura Municipality with 1395 votes, beating Peter Magwehere of Zanu PF with 774 votes, Tracy Dlamini of NPF with 89 votes, and Bigboy Dzangare of PRC with 23 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Paradzai_Mupingiza&oldid=115225"