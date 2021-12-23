In July 2018, Paradzai Patson Chogugudza was elected to Ward 5 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1524 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Goromonzi RDC with 1524 votes, beating Padiyasi Chinhanga of MDC Alliance with 995 votes and Tamanika Munetsi of NPF with 93 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

