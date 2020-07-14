Difference between revisions of "Paradzai Zimondi"
'''Paradzai Zimondi''' is the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) commissioner general.
==Background==
==Background==
He has a son Tinashe Owen Zimondi.
He has a son Tinashe Owen Zimondi.
Paradzai Zimondi is the former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) commissioner general.
Background
He has a son Tinashe Owen Zimondi.
