birth_name = Paradzai Zimondi
| birth_name = Paradzai Zimondi
birth_place =
| birth_place =
Paradzai Zimondi the former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services(ZPCS) commissionergeneral.
Background
==Background==
He a son Tinashe Owen Zimondi.
Revision as of 21:36, 22 January 2021
|Paradzai Zimondi
|Born
|Paradzai Zimondi
March 4, 1947
|Died
|January 22, 2021(aged 73)
|Occupation
Paradzai Zimondi was the former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) commissioner-general.
Background
Age
Zimondi was born on 4 March 1947.[1]
Wife
He was married to Annie Flora Imagine Chairuka.[1]
Children
He had a son Tinashe Owen Zimondi.
Career
Zimonde retired from the top prisons post in November 2020 after 22 years of service which began in 1998 when he was 51. He joined the Zimbabwe Prison Services as a Deputy Commissioner in 1997 and in July the same year undertook a study of British, Danish and Swedish prison systems.
In 1998, he was appointed Acting Commissioner following the retirement of Langton Chigwida the previous year. Chigwida had been at the helm of the prison service since 1984.
Zimondi was appointed as a substantive commissioner on April 1, 1998.[2]
Second Chimurenga Contribution
He joined the liberation struggle and received military training at Mgagao Training Camp, Tanzania in 1974.
Zimondi was posted to Chimoio, Mozambique, where he assumed the position of a trainer.
After independence in 1980, Zimondi was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army as a colonel and rose through the ranks to become Major-General.
He held various commanding posts in the army, including being Commander of Presidential Guard.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe..., Newzealand Immigration, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 22, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Prisons boss Zimondi retires, The Herald, Published: July 15, 2020, Retrieved: January 22, 2021