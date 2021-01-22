|description= Paradzai Zimondi was the former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) commissioner-general. He died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death came barely hours after the announcement of the death of Joel Biggie Matiza who also succumbed to COVID-19.

Zimondi’s death came barely hours after the announcement of the death of [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] who also succumbed to COVID-19.

He held various commanding posts in the army, including being Commander of Presidential Guard.<ref name="H"/>

He held various commanding posts in the army, including being Commander of Presidential Guard.<ref name="H"/>

He was married to Annie Flora Imagine Chairuka.<ref name="N">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], '' NewZealand Immigration'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 22, 2021</ref>

He was married to Annie Flora Imagine Chairuka.<ref name="N">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], '' Newzealand Immigration'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 22, 2021</ref>

Zimondi’s death came barely hours after the announcement of the death of [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] who also succumbed to COVID-19 .

'''Paradzai Zimondi''' was the former [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services]] (ZPCS) commissioner-general . He died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19.

'''Paradzai Zimondi''' was the former [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services]] (ZPCS) commissioner-general.

Paradzai Zimondi was the former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) commissioner-general. He died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19.

Zimondi’s death came barely hours after the announcement of the death of Joel Biggie Matiza who also succumbed to COVID-19.

Background

Age

Zimondi was born on 4 March 1947.[1]

Wife

He was married to Annie Flora Imagine Chairuka.[1]

Children

He had a son Tinashe Owen Zimondi.

Career

Zimonde retired from the top prisons post in November 2020 after 22 years of service which began in 1998 when he was 51. He joined the Zimbabwe Prison Services as a Deputy Commissioner in 1997 and in July the same year undertook a study of British, Danish and Swedish prison systems.

In 1998, he was appointed Acting Commissioner following the retirement of Langton Chigwida the previous year. Chigwida had been at the helm of the prison service since 1984.

Zimondi was appointed as a substantive commissioner on April 1, 1998.[2]

He joined the liberation struggle and received military training at Mgagao Training Camp, Tanzania in 1974.

Zimondi was posted to Chimoio, Mozambique, where he assumed the position of a trainer.

After independence in 1980, Zimondi was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army as a colonel and rose through the ranks to become Major-General.

He held various commanding posts in the army, including being Commander of Presidential Guard.[2]

Death

Zimondi died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021.

Zimondi’s death came barely hours after the announcement of the death of Joel Biggie Matiza who also succumbed to COVID-19.