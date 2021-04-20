Difference between revisions of "Paradzayi Chonyoka"

In '''July 2018''', '''Paradzayi Chinyoka''' was elected to Ward 15 [[Mazowe RDC]], for Zanu PF with 696 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Mazowe RDC with 696 votes, beating Livingstone Chihota, independent with 601 votes, and Nyambo Adrino Augushito of MDC Alliance with 535 votes. [1]

