|description= Professor Pardon Kusaziwa Kuipa is a Zimbabwean academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Lupane State University (LSU) following his re-appointment on 1 August 2019.

Background

Children

He has a daughter named Florence.[1]





Education

Kuipa holds an Msc Degree in Chemical Engineering (with Distinction) from Ivanovo Institute. He also holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Ex: University of Bradford.[2]

Career

Prior to his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of Lupane State University, Professor Kuipa had served at the National University of Science and Technology as the Dean of the Faculty of Industrial Technology (2004-2009) as well as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Chinhoyi University of Technology (2009-2015).

At Lupane State University he expedited the completion of the student halls of residence, staff flat-lets, kitchen aid dining hall while also initiating new projects such as the University clinic, multipurpose sports field, additional teaching space and joint venture partnerships which are at various stages of implementation.[3]

Controversies

Nepotism Claims

His daughter, who only has a Master’s degree was appointed a lecturer ahead of PhD holders with teaching experience. Kuipa, however, insisted that the appointment of his daughter Florence, a holder of a 2.2 Master of Science in Risk Management degree from the University of East London, was done above board without his involvement.

LSU insiders alleged that Florence was under-qualified to be a lecturer and accused Kuipa of nepotism.[1]

Sexual Harassment

In June 2021, a female staff member accused Pardon Kuipa of sexually harassing and victimising her for turning down his advances.

Personal Assistant to the Bursar lodged her complaint about the harassment to the university through the Ncube-Tshabalala Attorneys’ lawyer, Nikiwe Ncube, citing Kuipa as her assailant.

The complaint document stated that Kuipa allegedly victimised her after she refused to bear a child for him.

It was noted that she was transferred to be secretary for the centre of continuing education personal holder, a move she protested through her lawyer.

Documents stated that following her protest she was reinstated to her previous position.

The complainant confirmed the sexual harassment case but was evasive to give more details referring the reporter to her lawyers.[4]

Awards

During the first term in office. Professor Pardon Kuipa won the following awards: Institutional:

Mega Fest Business Awards Southern Region Outstanding Training Institution of the year 2018. Mega Fest Business Awards Southern Region Outstanding Training Institution of the year 2017. Mega Fest Business Awards Outstanding Training Institution of the year 2017. Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe Second Runner up Certificate of Excellence in Education 2017. Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce Tertiary Institution of the year 2017. Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce Tertiary Institution of the year 2016 First Runners up. Mega Fest Business Awards Outstanding Training Institution of the year 2016 First Runners up. Mega Fest Business Awards Outstanding Training Institution of the year 2016 Second Runners up Most Consistent Organisation of the year 2016. Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce Tertiary Institution of the year 2015.

Personal:

Mega Fest Business Awards CEO of the year 2018 Southern Region. Mega Fest Business Awards CEO of the year 2017 Southern Region. Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe Winner's certificate in recognition of service excellence for customer service executive of the year in the public sector 2016.[3]