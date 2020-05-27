Difference between revisions of "Pardon Mukwakwami"

In July 2018, Pardon Mukwakwami was elected to Ward 29 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1705 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Mutare RDC with 1705 votes, beating Hatizwani Betera of MDC-Alliance with 1488 votes and Simbanayi Kusena of PRC with 111 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

