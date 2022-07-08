🔹 Fairness in society acknowledging that God created both man and women in his image( Genesis 1:27)

🔹 Fairness in society acknowledging that God created both man and women in his image( Genesis 1:27)

🔹Became a full-time minister of the Gospel from 2017 when the calling to do God's work could no longer be balanced with employment in the private sector.

🔹Became a full-time minister of the Gospel from 2017 when the calling to do God's work could no longer be balanced with employment in the private sector.

Parere Kunyenzura is a Zimbabwean politician and leader of the [[Zimbabwe Transformative Party]] (ZTP).

Parere Kunyenzura is a Zimbabwean politician and leader of the Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP).

Background

🔹Born on 19 October 1970 in Mt Darwin the second child in a family of 6 boys and 2 girls 🔹Grew up in Mt Darwin, a typical rural boy and proud to be one 🔹Married under Chapter 5:11 and blessed with two daughters.

Academic History

🔹Did his primary education at Kuhondo Primary School in Mt Darwin from 1981-1987. He did not start primary school at 6/7 years due to the liberation war 🔹 Attended Kuhondo Secondary for his O'level from 1988-1991 and scored 7As and 1 C outperforming all the candidates in the surrounding boarding schools that year 🔹 Attended Chipindura High School for his A'level from 1992-1993 and scored 15 points the first at the school. He is not sure if this was the first 15 points in Mash Central (Zimsec knows better) 🔹 Studied a bachelor's degree in Business Studies at the University of Zimbabwe from 1994 to 1996 🔹Did his Masters in Business Administration at the University of Zimbabwe Graduate School of Management from 2002 to 2005

Professional life

🔹 Worked in managerial positions in the private sector from July 1997 to December 2016 that is 19 years of managerial experience.

Religious Background

🔹 Ordained Bishop for Mirirai Jehovah Apostolic Faith Mission Church in 2010 🔹Became a full-time minister of the Gospel from 2017 when the calling to do God's work could no longer be balanced with employment in the private sector.

== Vision for Zimbabwe ==

🔹An egalitarian Zimbabwean society believing in the equality of opportunities 🔹 Fairness in society acknowledging that God created both man and women in his image( Genesis 1:27) 🔹 A society whose leaders fear God

== Inspiration ==

🔹All men and women of FAITH