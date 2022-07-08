Pindula

Parere Kunyenzura is a Zimbabwean politician and leader of the Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP). In 2022, he announced his intention to run for the presidency in the 2023 presidential elections.

Background

Parere Kunyenzura was born in Mt Darwin as the second child in a family of 6 boys and 2 girls. He grew up in Mt Darwin, in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe. He is married under Chapter 5:11 and has two daughters.

Education

He did his primary education at Kuhondo Primary School in Mt Darwin from 1981-1987 after being delayed by the liberation war. He attended Kuhondo Secondary for his O'level from 1988-1991 and scored 7As and 1 C. He went to Chipindura High School for his A'level from 1992-1993 and scored 15 points. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe from 1994 to 1996. He did his Masters in Business Administration at the University of Zimbabwe Graduate School of Management from 2002 to 2005.


Career

He worked in managerial positions in the private sector from July 1997 to December 2016 that is 19 years of managerial experience.

Religious Background

He was ordained Bishop for Mirirai Jehovah Apostolic Faith Mission Church in 2010 and became a full-time minister of the Gospel in 2017. That's when he quit employment in the private sector.

