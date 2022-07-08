|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Parere Kunyenzura is
a Zimbabwean politician and leader of the [[Zimbabwe Transformative Party ]] ( ZTP). |+
|
|+
|
|+
Parere Kunyenzura
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
is
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
and
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
of
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
[[
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
Zimbabwe Transformative Party
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
()
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
.
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
==Background== |+
|
|
|−
🔹Born on 19 October 1970 in Mt Darwin the second child in a family of 6 boys and 2 girls |+
|−
🔹Grew up in Mt Darwin, a typical rural boy and proud to be one |
|−
🔹Married under Chapter 5:11 and blessed with two daughters. |
|
|
|−
==Academic History== |+
|
|
|−
🔹Did his primary education at [[Kuhondo Primary School]] in [[Mt Darwin]] from 1981-1987. He did not start primary school at 6/7 years due to the [[liberation war]] |+
|−
🔹 Attended [[Kuhondo Secondary]] for his O'level from 1988-1991 and scored 7As and 1 C outperforming all the candidates in the surrounding boarding schools that year |
|−
🔹 Attended [[Chipindura High School]] for his A'level from 1992-1993 and scored 15 points the first at the school. He is not sure if this was the first 15 points in [[Mash Central]] (Zimsec knows better) |
|−
🔹 Studied a bachelor's degree in Business Studies at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] from 1994 to 1996 |
|−
🔹Did his Masters in Business Administration at the [[University of Zimbabwe Graduate School of Management]] from 2002 to 2005 |
|
|
|−
==Professional life== |+
|
|
|−
🔹 Worked in managerial positions in the private sector from July 1997 to December 2016 that is 19 years of managerial experience. |+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
in managerial positions in the private sector from July 1997 to December 2016 that is 19 years of managerial experience.
|
|
|
==Religious Background==
|
==Religious Background==
|
|
|−
🔹 Ordained Bishop for [[Mirirai Jehovah Apostolic Faith Mission Church]] in 2010 |+
Bishop for [[Mirirai Jehovah Apostolic Faith Mission Church]] in 2010 a full-time minister of the Gospel 2017's employment in the private sector.
|−
🔹Became a full-time minister of the Gospel from 2017 when the calling to do God's work could no longer be balanced with employment in the private sector. |
|
|
|−
== Vision for Zimbabwe == |+
====
|
|
|−
🔹An egalitarian Zimbabwean society believing in the equality of opportunities |
|−
🔹 Fairness in society acknowledging that God created both man and women in his image( Genesis 1:27) |
|−
🔹 A society whose leaders fear God |
|
|
|−
== Inspiration == |+
====
|
|+
|
|
|−
🔹All men and women of FAITH |+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
[[Category:Politician]]
|
[[Category:Politician]]