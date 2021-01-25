Difference between revisions of "Parirenyatwa Hospital"

It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].

After Zimbabwean independence in 1980, the hospital was renamed in honour of [[Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa]] (1927–1962), a close associate of [[Joshua Nkomo]] and the first black person from the country to qualify as a doctor of medicine.

Parirenyatwa Hospital formerly known as the Andrew Fleming Hospital, is a General Hospital in Harare and is the largest medical centre in Zimbabwe.Before independence, it was known as the Andrew Fleming Hospital and was named after the principal medical officer to the British South Africa Company.

Sections

general medical and surgical sections,

Mbuya Nehanda, a maternity section;

Sekuru Kaguvi, which specialises in eye treatment;

an annex for psychiatric patients

several specialist paediatric wards.

It has in excess of 5000 beds and 12 theatres in the main hospital complex





College of Health Sciences

The College of Health Sciences of the University of Zimbabwe is based at Parirenyatwa. This is where the university's medical students train from third year onwards.

School of Nursing

The hospital has a school of nursing within the complex, which has three intakes of general nurses per year for a three-year diploma in nursing and some post-basic courses in intensive/theatre nursing, community and primary care nursing, and ophthalmic nursing.