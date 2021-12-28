Difference between revisions of "Parliament of Zimbabwe"

The parliament is bicameral, consisting of two chambers; the [[Senate]] an Upper Chamber that initially was introduced in ''' 1980 ''' and discontinued in ''' 1989 ''' and then resuscitated in ''' 2005 ''' ; and [[The House of Assembly]], a Lower Chamber that has been in existence since ''' 1980 ''' and was Zimbabwe's unicameral legislature from ''' 1989 ''' to ''' 2005 ''' .

The parliament is bicameral, consisting of two chambers; [[ The Senate]] an Upper Chamber that initially was introduced in 1980 and discontinued in 1989 and then resuscitated in 2005; and [[The House of Assembly]], a Lower Chamber that has been in existence since 1980 and was Zimbabwe's unicameral legislature from 1989 to 2005.

The '''Parliament of Zimbabwe''' is the supreme legislative body in Zimbabwe. It possesses legislative supremacy and thereby ultimate power over all other political bodies in Zimbabwe.

The '''Parliament of Zimbabwe''' is the supreme legislative body in Zimbabwe. It possesses legislative supremacy and thereby ultimate power over all other political bodies in Zimbabwe.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe is the supreme legislative body in Zimbabwe. It possesses legislative supremacy and thereby ultimate power over all other political bodies in Zimbabwe.

The parliament is bicameral, consisting of two chambers; the Senate an Upper Chamber that initially was introduced in 1980 and discontinued in 1989 and then resuscitated in 2005; and The House of Assembly, a Lower Chamber that has been in existence since 1980 and was Zimbabwe's unicameral legislature from 1989 to 2005.

In Zimbabwe, legislation consists of Acts of Parliament and subsidiary legislation.

Acts of Parliament

According to section 89 of the Constitution, the law that is applicable in Zimbabwe is the Roman Dutch Law and African Customary Law, as modified by subsequent legislation. Thus in the hierarchy of the various law systems applicable in Zimbabwe, legislation is, after the Constitution, the most important form of law in Zimbabwe.

Section 51(4) and (5) of the Constitution provides that all laws made by Parliament shall be styled Acts and that an Act of Parliament shall come into operation on the day of its publication in the gazette or on such other day as may be specified in or under that or some other Act.

The term legislation can be used interchangeably with Act or enactment to refer to the law passed by Parliament as distinguished from the Roman Dutch Common Law, Customary Law and International Law.These terms mean exactly the same thing. The term statute is also frequently used although strictly speaking a statute is the physical document embodying legislation

Principal Officers

The principal officers in the Senate and National Assembly are

Speaker of National Assembly

Deputy Speaker and Chairperson of Committees

President of the senate

Deputy President of the senate

Clerk of Parliament

Assistant Clerk of Parliament

Deputy Clerk of Parliment

Principal Director

Principal Director

Counsel to Parliament

Chief Hansard Editor

The Ministry

President

Vice President

Vice President

Senior Minister of State in the President's Office

Minister of State in the Presidents Office Responsible for National Scholarships

Minister of Finance and Economic Development

Minister of Macro- Economic Planning and Investment Promotion

Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare

Minister of Industry and Commerce

Minister of Defense

Minister of Justice Legal and parliamentary affairs

Minister of Local Government Public Works, Rural Development and National Housing

Minister of Health and Child Care

Minister of Women Affairs Gender and community Development

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

Minister of Lands and rural Resettlement

Minister of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services

Minister of Media ,Information and Broadcasting Services

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development

Minister of Home Affairs

Minister of Energy and Power Development

Minister of Small Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development

Minister of Mines and Mining Development

Minister of Environment Water and Climate

Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment

Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Agriculture Mechanization and Irrigation Development

Minister of Tourism , Enviroment and Hospitality Industry

Minister of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture

Minister of State For Presidential Affairs

Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education

Minister of State in Vice President 's office

Minister of Cyber Security ,Threat Detection and Mitigation

(Photo credit: NewsDay) Inside the parliament of Zimbabwe

Minister of state for Mashonaland Province

Minister of state for Masvingo Province

Minister of state for Matabeleland North

Minister of state for Matabeleland South

Minister of state for Matabeleland West

Minister for Provincial Affairs Bulawayo

Minister for Provincial Affairs Harare

Minister for Provincial Affairs Manicaland

Minister for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland Central

Minister for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland East

Minister for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland West

Minister for Provincial Affairs Masvingo

Minister for Provincial Affairs Matebeleland Noth

Minister for Provincial Affairs Midlands

Minister for Provincial Affairs Matabeleland South

Deputy Minister Of Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development

Deputy Minister Of Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development

Deputy Minister Of Home Affairs

Deputy Minister Of Industry and Commerce

Deputy Minister Of Energy and Power Development

Deputy Minister Of Finance

Deputy Minister Of Health and Child Care

Deputy Minister Of Lands and Rural Resettlement

Deputy Minister Of Local Government, Rural Development Public and National Housing

Deputy Minister Of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development

Deputy Minister Of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture

Deputy Minister Of Transport and Infrastructure Development

Deputy Minister Of Women Affairs Gender and Community Development

Deputy Minister Of Justice and Legal Affairs

Deputy Minister Of Mines and Mining Development

Deputy Minister Of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Development

Deputy Minister Of Media Information and Broadcasting Services

Deputy Minister Of Primary and Secondary Schools

Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs