Difference between revisions of "Parliament of Zimbabwe"

The '''Parliament of Zimbabwe''' is the supreme legislative body in Zimbabwe. It possesses legislative supremacy and thereby ultimate power over all other political bodies in Zimbabwe.
The parliament is bicameral, consisting of two chambers; the [[Senate]] an Upper Chamber that initially was introduced in '''1980''' and discontinued in '''1989''' and then resuscitated in '''2005'''; and [[House of Assembly]], a Lower Chamber that has been in existence since '''1980''' and was Zimbabwe's unicameral legislature from '''1989''' to '''2005'''.
In Zimbabwe, legislation consists of Acts of Parliament and subsidiary legislation.
The Parliament of Zimbabwe is the supreme legislative body in Zimbabwe. It possesses legislative supremacy and thereby ultimate power over all other political bodies in Zimbabwe.
The parliament is bicameral, consisting of two chambers; the Senate an Upper Chamber that initially was introduced in 1980 and discontinued in 1989 and then resuscitated in 2005; and the House of Assembly, a Lower Chamber that has been in existence since 1980 and was Zimbabwe's unicameral legislature from 1989 to 2005. All these replaced the existing Rhodesian government system by the Lancaster House Agreement.
In Zimbabwe, legislation consists of Acts of Parliament and subsidiary legislation.
Acts of Parliament
According to section 89 of the Constitution, the law that is applicable in Zimbabwe is the Roman Dutch Law and African Customary Law, as modified by subsequent legislation. Thus in the hierarchy of the various law systems applicable in Zimbabwe, legislation is, after the Constitution, the most important form of law in Zimbabwe.
Section 51(4) and (5) of the Constitution provides that all laws made by Parliament shall be styled Acts and that an Act of Parliament shall come into operation on the day of its publication in the gazette or on such other day as may be specified in or under that or some other Act.
The term legislation can be used interchangeably with Act or enactment to refer to the law passed by Parliament as distinguished from the Roman Dutch Common Law, Customary Law and International Law.These terms mean exactly the same thing. The term statute is also frequently used although strictly speaking a statute is the physical document embodying legislation
Principal Officers
The principal officers in the Senate and National Assembly are
- Speaker of National Assembly
- Deputy Speaker and Chairperson of Committees
- President of the senate
- Deputy President of the senate
- Clerk of Parliament
- Assistant Clerk of Parliament
- Deputy Clerk of Parliment
- Principal Director
- Counsel to Parliament
- Chief Hansard Editor
The Ministry
- President
- Vice President
- Senior Minister of State in the President's Office
- Minister of State in the Presidents Office Responsible for National Scholarships
- Minister of Finance and Economic Development
- Minister of Macro- Economic Planning and Investment Promotion
- Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare
- Minister of Industry and Commerce
- Minister of Defense
- Minister of Justice Legal and parliamentary affairs
- Minister of Local Government Public Works, Rural Development and National Housing
- Minister of Health and Child Care
- Minister of Women Affairs Gender and community Development
- Minister of Primary and Secondary Education
- Minister of Lands and rural Resettlement
- Minister of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services
- Minister of Media ,Information and Broadcasting Services
- Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development
- Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development
- Minister of Home Affairs
- Minister of Energy and Power Development
- Minister of Small Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development
- Minister of Mines and Mining Development
- Minister of Environment Water and Climate
- Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment
- Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees
- Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Minister of Agriculture Mechanization and Irrigation Development
- Minister of Tourism , Enviroment and Hospitality Industry
- Minister of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture
- Minister of State For Presidential Affairs
- Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education
- Minister of State in Vice President 's office
- Minister of Cyber Security ,Threat Detection and Mitigation
- Minister of state for Mashonaland Province
- Minister of state for Masvingo Province
- Minister of state for Matabeleland North
- Minister of state for Matabeleland South
- Minister of state for Matabeleland West
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Bulawayo
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Harare
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Manicaland
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland Central
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland East
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland West
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Masvingo
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Matebeleland Noth
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Midlands
- Minister for Provincial Affairs Matabeleland South
- Deputy Minister Of Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development
- Deputy Minister Of Home Affairs
- Deputy Minister Of Industry and Commerce
- Deputy Minister Of Energy and Power Development
- Deputy Minister Of Finance
- Deputy Minister Of Health and Child Care
- Deputy Minister Of Lands and Rural Resettlement
- Deputy Minister Of Local Government, Rural Development Public and National Housing
- Deputy Minister Of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development
- Deputy Minister Of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture
- Deputy Minister Of Transport and Infrastructure Development
- Deputy Minister Of Women Affairs Gender and Community Development
- Deputy Minister Of Justice and Legal Affairs
- Deputy Minister Of Mines and Mining Development
- Deputy Minister Of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Development
- Deputy Minister Of Media Information and Broadcasting Services
- Deputy Minister Of Primary and Secondary Schools
- Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs
- Deputy Minister Of Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development
- Deputy Minister Of Information Communication Postal and Courier Services
- Deputy Minister Of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare
- Deputy Minister Of Youth Indegenisation and Economic Development
- Deputy Minister Of Environment, Water and Climate