Partson Jaure is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for Dynamos Football Club, Manica Diamonds Football Club and Ngezi Platinum F.C..

Background

Jaure was born on July 8, 1990. He did his secondary education at Mufakose One High

Jaure is said to have started his football journey very early and was part of the Dynamos Football Club juniors since he was a fourteen-year-old.[1]

He rose through the ranks but could not make it into the first team which saw him lacking much-needed game time.

He played for AMC in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division 1 so that he gains more experience.

Jaure was loaned to division one side La Liga Football Club under the tutelage of another former Dynamos son Naison Muchekela.

After his loan spell away from Dembare the player made a spectacular return and broke into the first team and was named captain of the Glamour Boys.

Despite his very young age, Jaure proved to be a very solid defender in the domestic league which also saw him receiving national teams call-ups several times.

Following impressive performances in the domestic league, the former Dembare defender attracted the attention of various South African clubs but the player eventually signed for Pretoria University without having gone through the traditional route of trials.

Upon his return from South Africa, Partson Jaure joined Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club under Tonderai Ndiraya and later on crossed the Zambezi to join a Zambian national league outfit Buildcon where he did not last for long after his contract was terminated BY mutual agreement.

He came back to Zimbabwe and signed for newly promoted Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League outfit Manica Diamonds Football Club at the start of the 2019 football season.

He left Manica Diamonds at the end of the 2019 season and retraced his roots and signed for Dynamos Football Club where he was installed as the team captain.

Disciplinary Hearing

The player was once summoned to a disciplinary hearing after he was accused of having brought the name of the game into disrepute following his violent confrontation with former Highlanders Football Club striker Njabulo Ncube.

Although the initial decision to send Jaure off was seen as harsh, his reaction towards the referee was as unbecoming after it emerged that the player had to be restrained.[2] The player was said to have issued an apology for his actions.

Leaving Dynamos, Again

Jaure left DeMbare again after the club decided against renewing his contract when it expired on 31 December 2022.[3]

He was among seven players who were shown the exit door in Dynamos' close season clear-out following the appointment of Herbert Maruwa as the new head coach. Speaking about his departure from the club he initially joined in 2010 and re-joined in 2020, Jaure said:

As footballers, we are used to these kinds of disappointments. It's part of football and life in general. Maybe it's actually a blessing in disguise for me, who knows? I wasn't expecting this low-key end to my tenure at Dynamos, a club where I have given my all. But I'm not bitter. Like I said it's life and I'm okay with it. What matters now is I can still play soccer so there are always other teams that I can join and be able to feed my family. If I had not found another team, maybe I was going to be depressed, but as it stands I will be playing football next season so I’m happy.

Jaure was reported to have been on the verge of signing for Premier Soccer League newcomers Simba Bhora.

Accolades

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners medal x2



